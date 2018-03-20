Rumour Mill: Jeep Compass Trailhawk Bookings Begin

if reports are to be believed, Jeep India has been accepting bookings for the Compass Trailhawk variant ahead of its launch that is expected to take place in the coming weeks. Reports suggest that a few Jeep dealers have begun accepting bookings for the Compass Trailhawk against an amount of INR 50,000.

A test-mule of the Compass Trailhawk variant was recently spotted during a public road test, hinting that the launch is not far away. Coming to the model, the Compass Trailhawk variant is a more off-road oriented version of the standard model and receives a few features and visual cues that differentiate it from the latter.

Design wise, the Jeep Compass Trailhawk features new front and rear bumpers, recovery hooks finished in a shade of red, blacked out decal on the bonnet, new alloy wheels, ‘Trailhawk’ and ‘Trail Rated’ badging, underbody skid plates and all weather floor mats. This new variant of the Compass is also likely to be offered in a new brown coloured paintjob.

The standard variant of the Compass

The upcoming Compass Trailhawk variant will also come equipped with Hill Descent Control (HDC), Active Drive low-range 4WD and a new ‘Rock’ drive mode under the company’s Selec-Terrain 4WD system. At the heart of the Compass Trailhawk will be the same 2.0-litre Multijet diesel engine as seen on the regular variants of the Compass. This motor is capable of producing 173 PS of power and 350 Nm of torque. Jeep will introduce the nine speed automatic transmission on the diesel variant for the first time since the Compass made its debut in India last year. The diesel variant of the Compass is currently available only with a six speed manual transmission.

Source: Autocar India