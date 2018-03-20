SPIED: Upcoming Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Spotted With Absolutely No Disguise

As the upcoming 2018 Mahindra XUV500 facelift inches closer to its India launch, the SUV has been spotted completely undisguised at what appears to be a dealership in Tamil Nadu. The India launch of the new Mahindra XUV500 facelift will reportedly scheduled in April 2018.

The upcoming Mahindra XUV500 facelift will feature a revised fascia with a new grille with chrome garnishing, updated twin-pod projector headlights with LED DRLs and new fog lamp surrounds. The rear bumper, tail gate and tail lights have also been tweaked on the upcoming facelift. The alloy wheels are not visible in the photographs but previous spy images hinted at a revised design. Other features would most likely include an updated infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

Mechanically, the 2018 XUV500 Facelift is expected to get an updated 2.2 liter mHawk turbocharged diesel engine with increased power and torque. The new output figures for the engine are expected to be rated at 170 hp and 400 Nm, which would be a significant increase from the current 140 hp and 330 Nm.

The 2018 Mahindra XUV500 facelift is expected to carry a premium over the current SUV’s prices which start at INR 12.64 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

We’ll keep you posted with all the updates about the upcoming 2018 Mahindra XUV500 facelift. Stay tuned.

Spy images source: TeamBHP