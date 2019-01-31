VIDEO: The New Suzuki Jimny Is Not Just A Mountain Goat; It’s A Camel Too

There are at least a dozen people we know who ask us every week if the new Suzuki Jimny will be launched in India. While we still don’t know the answer to that, one thing’s for sure that the want for this vehicle is high. Even internationally, the demand for this mountain goat is such, there has been a long queue of people waiting to get their hands on one. Here’s an example taking on a landscape which is usually the playground for things like the Patrol, Landcruiser and buggies.

A truly capable, no-nonsense off-roader, the new Suzuki Jimny follows the same path as its predecessors. However, the design and components which propel it have been modernised while retaining the lightweight, narrow track formula. On the inside, there’s a proper cabin with a touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, Hill hold function, Hill Descent control, Lane Departure warning, ABS and ESC, Airbags and 4 wheel drive system with a low range gearbox.

In India, since the Gypsy has been taken off the market, the Mahindra Thar and the Force Gurkha are the only true-blue affordable off-roaders out there, one can consider. The Thar platform is about to be overhauled and the new vehicle is wider and bigger, although it still retains the silhouette of the existing vehicle. When it comes out sometime next year, it will be more modern in terms of kit, will be powered by a more powerful and efficient engine and feature new underpinnings. What about the Jimny? We hope Maruti Suzuki puts it on sale on the swanky floors of their NEXA channels because there are a lot of buyers out there these days who wish to live the adventurous lifestyle on a budget. And they want to live it accompanied by something which is truly capable, instead of a namesake SUV, which is essentially a road-spec vehicle on stilts.