VIDEO: Porsche 911 Speedster Concept Unveiled

Porsche recently celebrated it’s 70th anniversary on June 8, 2018. To mark the occasion, Porsche held special events for customers across the globe. The company also chose the occasion to unveil a new concept model in the form of the 911 Speedster. Based on the 911 GT3 RS, the Porsche 911 Speedster Concept, according to the company, offers a glimpse of a potential series-production version, although this model may not be presented until 2019. Porsche revealed that a decision on whether to move ahead will be made in the coming months.

The characteristics of the 911 Speedster Concept include the shorter window frame with a more inclined windscreen and correspondingly shortened side windows, reminiscent of its predecessors such as the Porsche 356 1500 Speedster. A special rear cover made of carbon fibre connects behind the front seats, covering a roll-over protection structure and featuring a double bubble, a traditional element of this sports car design since the 911 Speedster from 1988. Two contrasting black slats between the humps add an aerodynamic touch, while a transparent Plexiglas wind deflector features an engraved ‘70 years of Porsche’ logo.

As dictated by the historic original, the 911 Speedster Concept also features a lightweight tonneau cover instead of a convertible top. The lightweight principles of the Speedster philosophy continue through into the interior, where the navigation, radio and air conditioning systems have all been eliminated. The full bucket seats are made of carbon, and the light brown Aniline leather covers in Cognac 356 pick up on features from the car’s classic predecessors.

The broad body of the concept car has been borrowed from the 911 Carrera 4 Cabriolet, although the wings, front bonnet and rear cover of the concept are made of lightweight carbon-fibre composite material. The paintwork in the traditional colours of GT Silver and White, similar to Porsche’s early racing cars. A few other such details include the 50’s-style central fuel tank cap positioned in the middle of the front bonnet, the Talbot shape of the exterior mirrors and the unique design of the main headlights. The transparent and opaque surfaces on the headlight covers produce a cross-like effect and are nod to a practice prevalent in Porsche’s early years in motorsport. At the time, the original headlights were taped before races to protect them against stone chipping and to prevent the glass from shattering. The wide B-pillars and the rear are decorated with milled, gold-plated Speedster lettering.

Below the bodywork, the 911 Speedster Concept features the chassis from the 911 GT3, with contrasting high gloss polished clover-leaf details on the 21-inch rims in Fuchs design. It is the first time that these wheels are presented with centre locks. The GT developers also contributed the exhaust system with titanium tailpipes and the powertrain, which includes a six-speed manual transmission. The six-cylinder flat engine in this minimalist concept study delivers over 500 hp and reaches speeds of up to 9,000 rpm.