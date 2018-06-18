Kawasaki Delhi Delivers Five Ninja 400 Motorcycles In A Single Day

Recently, India’s first Kawasaki Ninja 400 was delivered in the Financial Capital of the country, Mumbai. The motorcycle commands a premium price tag of INR 4.69 lakh (ex-showroom), making it one of the most expensive motorcycles in the 300-500cc segment of the Indian market. But that did not stop the enthusiasts in Delhi from buying one. Aurum Kawasaki, the Delhi dealership of the Japanese two-wheeler brand, delivered as many as five Ninja 400 motorcycles in a single day.

The Kawasaki Ninja 400 will be available in the green KRT edition paintjob in the Indian market and thus all five motorcycles that are seen in the images are painted in the same colour. The new Ninja 400 replaces the Ninja 300 in the international market. However, India Kawasaki Motors will be selling both the models simultaneously. In fact, India Kawasaki Motors is reportedly working for increased localisation of components for the Ninja 300 which will enable them to price the motorcycle more competitively.

Meanwhile, the Kawasaki Ninja 400 will be available in limited numbers in the first phase of launch.

As reported earlier, the Ninja 400 draws styling cues from Kawasaki’s turbocharged litre-class motorcycle, the Ninja H2. Up-front, the model is equipped with dual LED headlamps and a ZX-10R inspired LED tail lamp. As compared to the Ninja 300, the new Ninja 400 receives a sharper design for the headlight cluster, fuel tank, fairing and body panels. The LED turn indicators continue to be mounted on the fairing.

Mechanically, the new Kawasaki Ninja 400 uses a 399 cc, liquid cooled, parallel twin engine which is tuned to deliver a maximum power output of 49 PS at 10,000 rpm and peak torque of 38 Nm at 8,000 rpm. This motor is paired to a six speed transmission. Stopping power is provided by 310 mm disc upfront and a 220 mm disc at the rear while ABS comes as standard,

Image Source: Aurum Kawasaki