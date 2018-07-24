VIDEO: New 2018 Honda Jazz Walkaround, First Drive Impressions, Price, Features and All You Need to Know

The new Honda Jazz 2018 was recently launched in India with prices starting from INR 7.35 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Our video team is currently working on creating a detailed video review of the new 2018 Honda Jazz. Meanwhile, we’ve got this quick walkaround and first impressions video of the hatchback. In this video below, we will discuss the changes on the exterior and the interior, along with all the variants, their respective prices and the differences between variants.

As reported earlier, the new Honda Jazz has been priced from INR 7.35 lakh to INR 9.29 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The new Jazz will now be available in 2 grades in Petrol – V and VX and 3 grades in Diesel – S, V and VX with Manual Transmission.

The engine options include 1.2L i-VTEC petrol engine with an option of 5-speed Manual Transmission or Continuously Variable Transmission and a 1.5L i-DTEC diesel motor with 6-speed Manual Transmission. The 1199cc, SOHC i-VTEC petrol engine is tuned to deliver 90 PS of power @ 6000 rpm and 110 Nm of torque @ 4800 rpm. The 1498cc, DOHC i-DTEC diesel motor produces 100 PS of power @ 3600 rpm and 200 Nm of torque @ 1750 rpm.

The colour line-up of the new Jazz also gets refreshed and the new model features Beige interiors with a choice of 5 exterior colours – Radiant Red Metallic (new), Lunar Silver Metallic (New), Modern Steel Metallic, Golden Brown Metallic and White Orchid Pearl.