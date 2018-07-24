Maruti Suzuki Launches ‘Suzuki Connect’ In India For INR 9,999

Maruti Suzuki announced the launch of its advanced telematics solution ‘Suzuki Connect’ for its NEXA customers. ‘Suzuki Connect’ aims to enhance user convenience and experience through advanced technology for emergency alerts, vehicle tracking, live vehicle status, and preventive maintenance calls. ‘Suzuki Connect’ will be available as an option that can be installed by customers in their cars across NEXA network in the country.

Once installed and connected with smartphone through the Nexa App, customers can experience its progressive features like emergency alerts, vehicle tracking, driving behaviour analysis, car assistance, driving analytics report amongst a host of other features which include:

Emergency Alerts: TCU detects an emergency situation in case of airbag deployment and automatically sends an alert to user’s family/ friends along with GPS coordinates & vehicle details

Preventive Assistance: Incase system detects a malfunction, MSIL Customer Care will proactively contact the customer for any assistance needed for his vehicle.

Vehicle Tracking: Real time vehicle tracking along with advance features like live location sharing, tow away alert, Geofencing and navigation to parked vehicle.

Driving Behavior Analysis: Enhance user’s driving ability by providing analysis on user’s driving behavior on economy, comfort & Safety aspects along with trip details

Live Vehicle Status: Users can remotely check their vehicle status like Seat Belt, Status of AC, Fuel level, Odometer value.

Convenience Alerts: Low fuel alert, over speeding alerts etc. can be configured as per the choice of the user. System also sends accurate service reminders based on odometer reading.

‘Suzuki Connect’ is developed and rigorously tested in India and extensively incorporates learning from driving behaviour and challenges faced by Indian customers. One of the significant features of ‘Suzuki Connect’ is that it is ‘deeply embedded’ and is very difficult to tamper. Over 2,800 technicians have been trained to install the equipment on cars.

‘Suzuki Connect’ also provides proactive warnings to car user on vehicle health to ensure seamless experience. Built on the pillar of technology, ‘Suzuki Connect’ utilizes a Telematics Control Unit (TCU), which exchanges information through cellular network with a centralised server connected to NEXA customer care, subject to applicable terms and conditions of the NEXA app.

‘Suzuki Connect’ can be configured to send information up to five selected users in case of an emergency. It is available at an attractive price of INR 9,999 (inclusive of taxes) for three year subscription for all NEXA customers.