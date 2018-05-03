VIDEO: Limited Edition Indian Roadmaster Elite With 23K Gold Leaf Badging Lands In India

Indian Motorcycle recently launched the limited edition Roadmaster Elite premium touring machine in India. The limited run Roadmaster features a custom-inspired dual tone candy paint which is handcrafted with real 23K Gold leaf badging on the tank. The Roadmaster Elite also features custom, gold-spun engine covers for an ultra-premium finish. The motorcycle has been priced at INR 48,00,000 (Ex-Showroom).

Pankaj Dubey, Managing Director and Country Head, Polaris India Pvt. Ltd., handed over the keys of the motorcycle to Swaranjit Singh Bajaj, the 1st owner of Indian Roadmaster Elite in the country. Check out a detailed walkaround video of the new Indian Roadmaster Elite below:

Apart from the custom paint job, buyers would get a seven-inch Indian Motorcycle Ride Command System, which has technology features like Bluetooth audio, navigation, vehicle information & status and split-screen technology to customize the display to focus on the details essential for riders.

Limited to just 300 units across the world, the Indian Roadmaster Elite sources firepower from the same 1811cc V-Twin engine as seen on the standard Roadmaster. This engine produces 161 Nm of torque at 3,000 rpm and comes paired to a six speed transmission which sends power to the rear wheel via belt drive.

Features of Indian Roadmaster Elite at a glance:

Handpainted, Two-toned Masterpiece

The India Motorcycle Ride Command System

Custom Gold Engine Covers

Thunder Stroke® 111

Design Inspiration

Remote-locking Hard Saddlebags

36 Kg Of Cargo Space

Pathfinder Led Head And Driving Lights

Chrome Headers & Bumpers

Abs Brakes

Push-button Power Windshield

Pinnacle Mirrors

Premium Touring Saddle

Passenger Armrest

119 Ft-lbs Of Torque

Premium Drive And Passenger Floorboards

Internally Wired Handlebars

Keyless Ignition

Cruise Control

Touring Console

300-watt Premium Auto System

Outstanding Steering Geometry

Cast Aluminium Frame

Additional Storage And Wind Protection

The Indian Roadmaster Elite can be further enhanced with a full line of featured accessories such as 19-inch 10-Spoke Front Wheel, Stage 1 Performance Air Cleaner and Thunder Stroke Stage 1 exhaust and six- shooter exhaust tips.