All-New Made-In-India MINI Countryman Launched In India; Prices Start At INR 34,90,000

The all-new MINI Countryman was launched in India, with prices starting from INR 34,90,000 (ex-showroom). Locally-produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, the second-generation all-new MINI Countryman will be available in both petrol and diesel variants with deliveries beginning from June 2018 onwards. The two petrol variants include the MINI Countryman Cooper S and MINI Countryman Cooper S JCW Inspired while the diesel variant includes the MINI Countryman Cooper SD.

The ex-showroom prices (effective June 2018) of the three variants are as follows –

MINI Countryman Cooper S (Petrol) : INR 34,90,000

MINI Countryman Cooper SD (Diesel) : INR 37,40,000

MINI Countryman Cooper S JCW Inspired (Petrol) : INR 41,40,000

Check out complete feature list below (click on the images to expand):

Specification Sheet – Page 1

Specification Sheet – Page 2

The all-new MINI Countryman will be available in five colours: Island Blue, Light White, Chilli Red, Melting Silver and Thunder Grey as well as British Racing Green offered exclusively for the MINI Countryman Cooper S JCW Inspired.

MINI Countryman Cooper S JCW Inspired is equipped with John Cooper Works aerodynamic kit, rear roof spoiler and 18-inch JCW thrill spoke alloy wheels. John Cooper Works influence continues in the illuminated cockpit with the JCW sports leather steering wheel. The car is equipped with premium features such as the ‘Leather Cross Punch’ Sport Seats, Harmon Kardon Hi-Fi Speaker System, MINI Find Mate and the MINI Wired Package. The MINI Wired Package includes Navigation System Professional and MINI Connected XL 8.8” screen with Touch Controller and Bluetooth mobile connectivity.

MINI Countryman Cooper SD features the Cooper SD engine for the first time in India that delivers 190 hp and 400 Nm of torque. Other features include Panorama Glass Roof and Electric Seat Adjustment with memory.

MINI Countryman Cooper S offers more technology and design features than ever before. The MINI Countryman Cooper S comes with the Automatic Tail Gate, Cruise Control, LED Headlight, Fog Light, Multifunction steering wheel, Centre armrest in front and rear and the Radio MINI Boost 6.5” as standard.

The all-new MINI Countryman will be available with Leatherette Carbon Black as standard upholstery and Leather Cross Punch Carbon Black for the all-new MINI Countryman Cooper S JCW Inspired.

Visually, the all-new MINI Countryman is claimed to go even further in versatility, agility and premium character. Contours on the surface underline the cars athletic shape and vertical orientation. Contrasting roof, upright rear lights, hexagonal radiator grille and large headlamps have undergone development. The roof-rails in satin-finished aluminium are combined with silver-coloured side sill tops. The asymmetrically rounded contour of the LED headlamp together with the radiator grille produces a distinctive front view.

Inside, the all-new MINI Countryman is claimed to be the most spacious MINI yet, extending 20 centimetres longer and 3 centimetres wider than its predecessor. The typical MINI cockpit features clear horizontal structure, stretched lines and generously sized surfaces. The circular central instrument panel is surrounded by an LED ring offering a colour display in 6.5-inch or 8.8-inch touchscreen. The controller on the middle console provides easy operation of multimedia, phone and car functions.

Using the cargo function, boot capacity can be increased from 450 litres to 1,309 litres by folding down the rear backrest with its 40:20:40 split. Park the all-new MINI Countryman at a scenic space and enjoy the view with the unique Picnic Bench that folds out of the luggage compartment to provide seating space for two while protecting your clothing with a fender dirt protection flap. Automatic Tailgate combined with Comfort Access System allows the boot to be opened and closed just by waving your foot under the rear fender.

The all-new MINI Countryman is powered by an all-new range of petrol and diesel engines. The 2-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine with TwinPower Turbo Technology makes 192 hp of peak output and a maximum torque of 280 Nm torque. It sprints to 100 km/hr in 7.5 seconds and the top speed is rated at 225 km/hr. The MINI Countryman Cooper SD 4-cylinder diesel engine generates a peak output of 190 hp and a maximum torque of 400 Nm torque. It sprints to 100 km/hr in 7.7 seconds and the top speed is 220 km/hr.

The engines come mated to a 8-speed automatic steptronic transmission as standard. The 8-speed sports automatic steptronic transmission in the MINI Countryman Cooper S JCW Inspired with shift paddles offers even sportier driving. In addition to the standard MID mode there is a choice of SPORT and GREEN mode.

The standard safety equipment comprises of front and passenger airbags, Brake Assist, 3-Point Seat Belts, Dynamic Stability Control, Crash Sensor, Anti-lock Braking System, Cornering Brake Control and Run-flat tyres as standard. The standard MINIMALISM technology includes auto start/stop function, brake energy recuperation, active cooling air flaps and electromechanical power steering. Driver Assistance Systems include Cruise Control, Park Assistant, Rear View Camera and Head-Up Display.