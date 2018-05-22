VIDEO: India’s First Aston Martin V12 Vantage AMR Delivered In Bengaluru

The Aston Martin Vantage AMR was unveiled by the British marquee less than a year ago. The Vantage AMR is a limited edition model with a production run of 300 units, of which 100 units would comprise of the V12 variant while the rest of the 2oo units comprise of the V8 variant.

Now, India has received its first ever Aston Martin V12 Vantage AMR. Finished in a shade of Zaffre Blue with Speed Red graphics, inspired from the original Mariana Blue and Red N430 scheme. The owner has also opted for the optional AMR specific aero kit and forged wheels.

This Aston Martin V12 Vantage AMR, unit number 11 of 100, shares the garage with a number of other exotics such as the country’s first Lamborghini Aventador S, India’s first Mercedes-AMG GT-R, Lamborghini Huracan, Lamborghini Huracana Performante, Porsche 911 Turbo S, Porsche 911 GT3, Porsche Boxster S, Porsche Cayenne Turbo and a Range Rover SVR.

At the heart of the Aston Martin V12 Vantage AMR is a 6.0-litre V12 engine that is capable of producing a maximum power output of 595 bhp. Transmission options include an automated sequential manual paddle-shift transmission as standard while a Sven speed manual unit is available as an optional feature on the V12 variant. Speeds of 0-100 tale the model a mere 3.6 seconds.

Images via owner