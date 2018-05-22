Meet A Tastefully Modified Royal Enfield Himalayan Enduro

The Royal Enfield Himalayan has witnessed many after market modifications. The one that caught our attention the most was the Custom Royal Enfield Himalayan Scrambler that was showcased at 2018 Bangkok International Motor Show.

Recently, we stumbled upon another Royal Enfield Himalayan, that shod its factory look for a more rugged persona. The photographs of the Royal Enfield Himalayan Enduro were found of Royal Enfield Himalayan Facebook Group which caught a tastefully modified version of India’s first home-grown adventure tourer. The details about the motorcycle are scarce and thus we cannot get you a detailed report at the moment.

Meanwhile, here’s what we can figure out from the available images. The Royal Enfield Himalayan that is seen in the photographs gets an exhaustive upgrade that make it even more off-road ready. The front fender, for example, sits very tall. The windscreen and the instrument console has been removed while the stock handlebar is replaced by an aftermarket unit. The handlebar also gets aftermarket grips and knuckle-guards.

The stock, split-seat has been replaced by a aftermarket saddle while the rear luggage carries has been completely removed. The motorcycle rides on off-road spec knobby tyres which can dig deeper into the ground while riding off the tarmac for better grip.

Apart from the aforementioned changes, the motorcycle in photographs also gets custom graphics on the fuel tank along with a tank-pad. The side panel, too, features white paint with ’01’ written on it.

As seen in the photographs, the motorcycle is the carburetor version of the Royal Enfield Himalayan that is no longer available for sale as it has been replaced by a BS-IV compliant Fi variant. The power and torque output for the FI version of the motorcycle remains same as the carburetor variant and is rated at 24.5 bhp @ 6500 rpm and 32Nm @ 4250 rpm respectively.

Image Source: Sagar RajShekar via ‎Royal Enfield Himalayan Group