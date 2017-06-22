Aston Martin Vantage AMR Unveiled, Limited To Just 300 Units Worldwide

British luxury sports car marquee Aston Martin has unveiled a limited edition model of the Vantage, known as the Vantage AMR. To be limited to a production of just 300 units, the Vantage AMR is the brainchild of the company’s performance arm, Aston Martin Racing (AMR).

The Aston Martin Vantage AMR can be had with a 430 bhp V8 engine or 595 bhp V12 engine. Both engines are fitted with automated sequential manual paddle-shift transmissions. The British marquee also offers six and seven-speed manual transmissions in the V8 and V12 variants respectively.

Each of the exterior schemes on the Vantage AMR is matched to a different interior scheme. The Vantage AMR Coupe features a leather and Alcantara interior while the Vantage AMR roadsters receive an all-leather interior, both chosen to compliment the exterior colours.

Also on offer are carbon fibre elements such as the seats, front grille, side strakes, lamp in-fills and mirror caps, instrument surround, door tops and door grabs. There is also a choice of three different finishes for the V8 Vantage AMR’s 5-spoke alloy wheels and the V12 Vantage AMR’s lightweight 10-spoke alloy wheels. One can choose from four colour options for their Vantage AMR from the following options: Stratus White with an Orange graphic; Ultramarine Black with Blue graphic; Zaffre Blue with Red graphic; and Scintilla Silver with Grey graphic.

The Vantage AMR series can be further personalized based on the customer’s choice with additional options from the new AMR Accessories range. The AMR kit, produced in partnership with Aston Martin Racing, includes an aerodynamic package for coupe models that is constructed from carbon fibre and features front splitter and dive planes, plus side sills and a fixed rear spoiler. Another highlight is the optional forged aluminium AMR Vantage wheel, which mimics the design of the wheels fitted to the Vantage AMR Pro Concept shown at Geneva.