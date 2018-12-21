VIDEO: India’s Favourite Moto Journalist Hoons The Yamaha R1M Around The Autodromo Di Pergusa

You’ve watched his knee sliders send sparks flying all over as he’d dip motorcycles into corners, almost making those wheels run parallel to the ground. Also lovingly known as ‘Sarge’, and someone who is probably India’s most loved moto journalist, Sagar Sheldekar has been capturing some great visuals as a part of his ‘Living it Up’ motorcycle series.

This new video is a part of his solo initiative, where he takes the Yamaha R1M for a fast spin around the Autodromo di Pergusa, a track which encircles the only natural lake in Sicily, Italy – Lake Pergusa. The track used to play host to various sportscar events in the 60s, including a non-championship Formula One event known as the Mediterranean Grand Prix. There to review the new Pirelli Rosso Corsa 2 tyres wrapped around a 2018 Yamaha R1M, Sagar mentions that the tricky winter conditions made for a really interesting test. Enjoy the onboard lap. We like the initial visuals too.