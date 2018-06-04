VIDEO: Honda Accord Based Lamborghini Aventador Replica Can Be Yours For INR 25 Lakh

Mumbai based Executive Modcar Trendz is a vehicle customisation firm that undertakes modifications of various cars. The latest model to roll out of the customisation shop is a Lamborghini Aventador Replica based on a rather simple 2007 Honda Accord.

As seen in the images and the video embedded below, the Aventador Replica looks pretty similar to the real deal, and the modification firm has paid close attention to the the tiny details, which make all the difference. Elements such as the headlamps, tail lights, centre mounted (functional) exhaust and even the scissor doors are a direct lift from the Aventador, and can fool a layman into thinking it is indeed the Italian marquee’s flagship model, although enthusiasts can identify it as a replica due to difference in the size, especially the length and the wheelbase of the model.

Inspiration from the original bull-god, as it is fondly called, can be seen inside too, with two individual bucket seats divided by a centre console featuring the fighter jet like start button sitting right in the middle. Also on offer is a fully digital instrument cluster. Apart from the aftermarket end-can, there seem to be no changes to the mechanicals of this modified Accord.

At the heart of this Italian supercar inspired model is the Honda Accord’s 3.0-litre V6 petrol motor. This engine is capable of producing a maximum power output of 244 hp while the peak torque is rated at 287 Nm. This motor was paired to automatic transmission, enabling the model to sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 5.9 seconds. The cost of this modification will make your bank account lighter by INR 25 lakh, excluding the cost of the donor vehicle.