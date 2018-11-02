VIDEO: Here Is Your Guide to the Porsche 911 Models

The 911 is currently the most widespread model line up in the market today. Following a lineage of cars, since Porsche first made it in 1963, this old icon is currently in its 7th generation of production. The current gen, denoted as 991.2, 2 standing here for the facelift of the 991 generation. The current generation offers a long list of models, from the base Carrera variant to the brutal GT2 RS. Here is our attempt at helping you understand the model line, accompanied by a video uploaded by Porsche.

The 911 range starts with the 911 Carrera, which stands at the base of the huge lineup. beyond that, you get an S variant, which gives the Carrera a power boost. The S variant also gets an all-wheel-drive system denoted as 4S. The Carrera body type also gets cabriolet variants, for the perfect drop-top driving experience. On top of the Carrera body type, line up stands the GTS variant, made to offer the best driving experience without compromising on the practicality of the 911. Another member of the Carrera variant is the T model, which offers a more raw driving experience and even a manual transmission.

The next body type is the Targa range. The main design element of this body style is the aluminium roll-over protection. It offers a different driving experience, with infinite headroom. The Targo currently is now for sale only in the 4S avatar. Next in line is the Turbo body type, which all get a turbocharged flat-six engine. The Turbo variant is offered in the base, S and Cabriolet variants. All Turbo variants come with all-wheel drive as standard.

The ultimate 911s come with the GT designation, a homage to the motorsport of the brand. These are the cars that compromise with road usability, by a small margin each, The current line up of the GT cars comprise the GT3, GT3 RS and GT2 RS, all of which are quite serious track toys. The GT3 model offers the most road usability in the lineup and comes with a large naturally aspirated engine. The GT3 RS puts the GT3 on a diet and with more aerodynamic bits, it stands out to be more track focussed than the GT3. The GT2 RS is the most brutal 911 out there and is based on the Turbo model, it offers the best track experience while being road legal.

Apart from these standard variants, Porsche ends up creating new special edition variants every now and then. Cars like the 911R and the Turbo Executive series are examples of the same. So here is our guide to this icon of a sports car. If you still have your doubts, let us know in the comments below and do have a look at this Video uploaded by Porsche.