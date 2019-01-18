Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Edition Two To Be Held In Bangalore In February

After announcing their Dream Tour of Rajasthan, which is successfully sold out, Ducati India has announced the second edition of DRE off-road days. After the grand success of the very first DRE off-road days last year, the second edition will be held at Banerghatta in Bangalore, where the riding experience will be spread over two days on the 16th and 17th of February, 2019. Leading the riding experience in the second edition will the Certified DRE instructor Anand Dharmaraj and his team.

This Ducati Riding Experience is open for Ducati owners and Non-Ducati riders, both. Ducati owners of the Scrambler, Multistrada and Hypermotard range can get their slots reserved for INR 9,800 and use their own bikes for this event. For Non-Ducati riders, registrations are open for INR 19,900 which also includes a motorcycle for the training provided by Ducati India. DRE Off-Road Days would be open for all motorcycle enthusiasts who are eager to develop the off-road riding skills. The training course will enhance the skills of riders through activities such as body position/standing vs sitting, slalom, balance beam, riding on slopes, emergency braking etc. Each riding slot includes training under the supervision of a DRE trainer, breakfast, lunch and evening refreshments, DRE certification and medical support.

On this initiative, Sergi Canovas, Managing Director of Ducati India said, “The first edition of DRE Off-Road Days was a huge success and witnessed the thrill for riding and passion to learn something new among the participants. At Ducati we are not only looking to sell class-leading motorcycles but also further develop the riding skills of each and every rider through DRE programs across the track, off the road and on the road. I am also extremely happy with the support shown to Ducati by the rider community here in India, and in fact, our first Dream tour for 2019 to Rajasthan is now sold out.”