VIDEO: Checkout The Sound Of The Grid7 Performance Exhaust For The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

Custom exhaust pipes and Royal Enfield bikes have had a special bond in our market. The new Royal Enfield twins are slowly developing one too. Here’s a video where you can hear this performance exhaust equipped Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 roaring out. This job was undertaken by the skilled team at Grid7 Customs in Kerela. Enough of reading, now you ought to do some listening and we do recommend using earphones for this one.

Grid7 has kept things looking as close to stock as possible, one would not realise that this is an aftermarket unit from far. A closer look would reveal some minor difference, mainly highlighted by a small difference in the shade of the pipes and the large rear opening. Crank the engine and the difference becomes widely apparent.

Impressing us with their top-notch built quality, the new Royal Enfield Twins are quite nice bikes to ride, taking us back to basics. Not only loyalists of the brand, but these twins have also converted many people who earlier were against the brand. Sure, the iconic thump may have been lost but with such promising mods coming out in the open every day, a RE enthusiast should not be disappointed. We look forward to many more Interceptors on the road and many more such exhaust note videos, stay tuned!