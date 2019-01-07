Best Mileage Bikes In India

In a country obsessed with fuel economy, how many kilometres a bike covers for every litre of petrol is an important deciding factor during a new bike purchase. Realising this, motorcycle manufacturers have dished out bikes, which are seriously brilliant when it comes to being fuel efficient. Need one for yourself? Here’s a list of all the best mileage bikes on sale in India.

1. TVS Sport

This reliable commuter from TVS offers a claimed fuel efficiency of 95 km/l. The bike uses a 99.7 cc motor which delivers a power output of 7.4 PS and 7.5 Nm of torque. Offered in three variants, the bike comes in four colour options – black-blue, black-red, red and black-green. Prices of the TVS Sport start at INR 40,100, ex-showroom, Delhi.

TVS Sport Specifications Mileage 95 km/l Engine Capacity 99.7 cc Maximum Power 7.4 PS Maximum Torque 7.5 Nm Pros Sporty looks Cons No disc brake

2. Bajaj Platina

The Bajaj Platina 100 is a 100 cc commuter bike. This is a no thrills bike but a bit more premium than the other 100 cc bike Bajaj offers. Using a 102 cc DTS-i engine, the bike generates 8.1 hp of peak power and 8.63 Nm of peak torque. The Bajaj Platina is offered in three colours – red, black and blue. Prices of the Bajaj Platina start at INR 47,789, ex-showroom, Mumbai.

Bajaj Platina Specifications Mileage 96.6 km/l Engine Capacity 102 cc Maximum Power 8.1 hp Maximum Torque 8.63 Nm Pros Best in class mileage Cons Not the most powerful engine

3. Hero Splendor Plus

One of the largest selling bikes from the Hero stable, the Splendor is a well-known bike. It is powered by an air-cooled, 97cc, single-cylinder engine which is good for a power output of 8.2 bhp and peak torque output of 8 Nm, mated to a four-speed gearbox. The bike is available in a range of colours. Prices start at INR 52,760.

Hero Splendor Plus Specifications Mileage 81 km/l Engine Capacity 97 cc Maximum Power 8.2 hp Maximum Torque 8 Nm Pros Wide chain of dealer network | Tried-n-tested product Cons A bit on the expensive side

4. Bajaj CT 100

One of the most affordable bikes in the segment, the Bajaj CT 100 is a bike which is rugged and quite basic. Powering the bike is a 99.27 cc motor which can generate 8.1 bhp and 8.05 Nm of torque. It comes mated with a 4-speed gearbox. Available in 4 colour options, the prices of the CT 100 start from INR 32,384, ex-showroom.

Bajaj CT 100 Specifications Mileage 81 km/l Engine Capacity 99.27 cc Maximum Power 8.1 hp Maximum Torque 8.05 Nm Pros Rugged | Affordable Cons Lack of electric start and alloy wheels | Basic Appeal

5. Hero HF Deluxe

The entry level bike of the Hero stable, the HF Deluxe is a basic commuter type bike. Using a 97.2 cc air-cooled single cylinder which produces 7.7 bhp and 8.04 Nm, it comes mated to a four-speed gearbox, the bike is a decent package. Offered in a total of five colour options, the prices of the HF Deluxe start from INR 38,900.

Hero HF Deluxe Specifications Mileage 81 km/l Engine Capacity 97.2 cc Maximum Power 7.7 hp Maximum Torque 8.04 Nm Pros Aggressive pricing | Reliable brand network Cons Underpowered | Basic looks

6. Bajaj Discover 100

Despite being a basic motorcycle, the Discover 100 comes packed with technology. This bike also gets an optional front disc brake which reduces the stopping distance quite a bit. The bike is powered by a 94.3 cc air-cooled single-cylinder, producing 7.5 bhp and 7.8 Nm of torque. Prices of the Discover 100 start from INR 44,000.

Bajaj Discover 100 Specifications Mileage 91 km/l Engine Capacity 94.3 cc Maximum Power 7.5 hp Maximum Torque 7.8 Nm Pros Five-Speed gearbox | Disc brake option Cons Underpowered compared to its competitors

7. Hero Passion Pro I3S

The youngest bike in the 100 cc segment, the Passion Pro I3S comes with a start-stop system, saving you some fuel costs and also the environment. Using a 97cc, single-cylinder air-cooled engine, the bike generates 8.2 bhp and 8 Nm of torque. Connected with a four-speed gearbox, the bike would cost you INR 58,600

Hero Passion Pro I3S Specifications Mileage 84 km/l Engine Capacity 97 cc Maximum Power 8.2 hp Maximum Torque 8 Nm Pros Hero’s i3s tech | Attractive, urban looks Cons Most expensive bike in its segment

8. Mahindra Centuro

A brilliant and only commuter from the Mahindra stable, the Centuro currently is the only Mahindra motorcycle on sale. It uses a 106.7 cc engine which generates 8.5 hp and 8.5 Nm of Peak torque. It even comes with a flip key and ‘take me home lights’. Prices of the Centuro start at INR 44,590, ex-showroom, Mumbai

Mahindra Centuro Specifications Mileage 85.4 km/l Engine Capacity 106.7 cc Maximum Power 8.5 hp Maximum Torque 8.5 Nm Pros Feature rich Cons Skinny tyres

9. Honda Livo

The Honda Livo received a major update from the 2018 model year. The bike also gets an analogue-digital instrument cluster with a service due indicator and a clock. It uses a 109.19cc, 4-stroke, air-cooled engine which is tuned to produce 8.42 PS and a maximum torque of 9.09 Nm. Prices of the Honda Livo start at INR 58,969, ex-showroom, Mumbai.

Honda Livo Specifications Mileage 74 km/l Engine Capacity 109.19 cc Maximum Power 8.42 PS Maximum Torque 9.09 Nm Pros Supreme build quality and finish Cons Priced a bit on the higher side

10. TVS Star City Plus

Another one from the TVS stable, the Star City Plus offers synchronised braking technology. It uses a 109.7 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. Mated with a 4-speed transmission, the engine can generate 8.4 PS of peak power and 8.7 Nm of peak torque. The prices of this commuter bike start from INR 52,517, ex-showroom, Mumbai.

TVS Star City Plus Specifications Mileage 86 km/l Engine Capacity 109.7 cc Maximum Power 8.4 PS Maximum Torque 8.7 Nm Pros Looks | Optional front disc brake Cons Beyond 60 km/h, the bike runs out of breath

11. Yamaha Saluto RX

Unlike what Yamaha bikes we are used to seeing, the Saluto RX seems to be a no thrills bike. Using an air-cooled, 110cc, single-cylinder engine, the bike can generate a maximum power of 7 bhp and a peak torque output of 8.5 Nm. With a 4-speed gearbox and a body just weighing 98 kg, the Saluto RX is one bike that has been not quite popular in our market. The bike is priced at INR 48,521, ex-showroom.

Yamaha Saluto RX Specifications Mileage 82 km/l Engine Capacity 110 cc Maximum Power 7 hp Maximum Torque 8.5 Nm Pros Mileage | Lightweight Cons Underpowered in comparison to its competitors

12. Honda Dream Yuga

The Japanese answer to the Splendor, the Dream Yuga is known to be a very refined bike. Using a 109.19cc, single-cylinder engine, the bike pushes 8.25 horses and a twist of 8.63 Nm. The Honda Dream Yuga will set you back by INR 55,590.

Honda Dream Yuga Specifications Mileage 74 km/l Engine Capacity 109.19 cc Maximum Power 8.25 hp Maximum Torque 8.63 Nm Pros Refined engine | Reliable Cons Expensive In comparison to its competitors

13. Bajaj Discover 110

An upgrade to the Bajaj Discover 100 listed above, the Discover 110 motorcycle gets some additional features. This bike gets LED DRLs, a semi-digital instrument cluster, new graphics and LED tail lamps. Using a 115.45cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine, the bike makes 8.4 bhp and 9.81 Nm of torque. Prices of the Discover 110 start from INR 52,710.

Bajaj Discover 110 Specifications Mileage 82 km/l Engine Capacity 115.45 cc Maximum Power 8.4 hp Maximum Torque 9.81 Nm Pros Feature-rich | Fifth gear for cruising Cons No option for a disc brake

14. TVS Victor

A very reliable package, the Victor is a modern looking bike. This motorcycle uses a 109.7cc, single-cylinder engine which is rated for a power output of 9.4 bhp and a peak torque output of 9.4 Nm. The bike can even be equipped with a front disc brake.

TVS Victor Specifications Mileage 74 km/l Engine Capacity 109.7 cc Maximum Power 9.4 hp Maximum Torque 9.4 Nm Pros Comfortable riding position | Modern design | Feels Premium Cons Flighty front end when a pillion is on board

15. Hero Splendor Ismart 110

Perhaps the most popular bike in the 110 cc segment, the Splendor was the first bike made by Hero after they split with Honda. The bike comes with a 109 cc, single-cylinder engine good for an output of 9.3 bhp and 9 Nm. Even this bike is equipped with Hero’s start-stop technology. Prices start at INR 57,400.

Hero Splendor Ismart 110 Specifications Mileage 75 km/l Engine Capacity 109 cc Maximum Power 9.3 hp Maximum Torque 9 Nm Pros Reliability | Powerful engine | Gets Hero’s I3S technology Cons No disc brake

16. Hero Glamour

A combination of great style and capable power, the Hero Glamour is one of the best sellers in the 125 cc segment. Powered by a 124.7cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke, single-cylinder engine, the Glamour produces 9.1 PS of power and 10.35 Nm of maximum torque. Prices of the Glamour start at INR 63,050, ex-showroom, Mumbai.

Hero Glamour Specifications Mileage 81.1 km/l Engine Capacity 124.7 cc Maximum Power 9.1 PS Maximum Torque 10.35 Nm Pros Established brand network | Reliability Cons Noisy engine

17. Bajaj Discover 125

The Bajaj Discover 125 sits on top of the Discover family and boasts the largest engine of the Discover segment. It uses a 124.5cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled DTS-i engine that produces 11 PS of peak power and 11 Nm of torque. Prices of the Discover 125 start at INR 57,549, ex-showroom, Mumbai.

Bajaj Discover 125 Specifications Mileage 82.4 km/l Engine Capacity 124.5 cc Maximum Power 11 hp Maximum Torque 11 Nm Pros Disc brake | Comfortable ergonomics Cons Frequently updated product range

18. Yamaha Saluto

Another less known Yamaha motorcycle, the Saluto has been on sale since 2015. It uses a 125 cc engine which churns out 8 bhp and 10.1 Nm of peak torque. With a 4 speed transmission, this bike is one of the most fuel efficient 125 cc bikes in the market. A new Saluto will set you back by INR 56,364.