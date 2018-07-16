Yamaha Cygnus Ray ZR ‘Street Rally’ Edition Launched In India

India Yamaha Motor has has introduced the Cygnus Ray ZR ‘Street Rally’ Edition in India. The ‘Street Rally’ Edition draws design inspiration from globally reputed two wheeler models of Yamaha. Priced at INR 57,898 (ex-showroom Delhi), the scooter will be available at all authorized Yamaha dealerships from last week of July 2018.

The new ‘Street Rally’ edition is available in two different colours – Rally Red and Racing Blue, and adopts a newly designed ‘Wing Style fairing’ (front fairing) inspired from Yamaha MT-09 which, along with serving as the wind deflector, also enhances the sporty look. The new ‘Knuckle Guard’ protects from windblasts on the handle grip and the movable front fender protects from mud splatter.

The characterized ‘Rising Air Tail’ along with the sharp, sporty mirrors and fully digital meter comes along with ‘roller rocker arm’ that reduces horsepower loss and ‘easy-to-use power’ settings in extremely low speed ranges.

The Cygnus Ray ZR ‘Street Rally’ Edition continues to draw power from an air-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve, 113cc “BLUE CORE” engine with a continuously variable transmission (CVT). Presence of 170 mm diameter front disc brake and alloy wheels reduces the inertial moment of the steering assembly. Additionally, it also offers