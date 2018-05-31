New TVS Apache RR 310 Official Spare Prices Announced

Plan to buy a TVS Apache RR 310? You’ve probably read all the detailed reviews of the motorcycle out there, all over the world wide web. But do you know how much would the spares cost you? TVS has announced a list of spares for the new Apache RR 310, along with the prices. The front brake pads, for example, cost INR 2,236 while the rear are available for INR 1,050. The bi-LED headlight assembly will set you back by INR 21,390 while a new muffler will cost you INR 21,500.

The price list was announced in lieu of the misinformation that was circulated about the spare part cost of the TVS Apache RR 310. Here’s how much you’d have to spend for the spares.

PARTS COST Cable Assembly Clutch INR 712 Filter Comp Engine Oil INR 271 Digital Speedometer Assembly INR 7,825 Kit Bleeder Pad Rear INR 1,050 Kit Pad Assembly Front INR 2,236 Cable Throttle Assembly INR 694 Kit Brake Lever INR 980 Muffler Sub Assembly INR 21,500 Drive Chain Set INR 7,000 Front Brake Pads INR 2,236 Rear Brake Pads INR 1,050 Air Filter INR 348 Headlamp Assembly INR 21,390 Oil Filter INR 271 Handlebar INR 2,330 Side Cowl INR 2,122 Filter Holder Comp INR 348 Indicators INR 1,080 Mirror Assembly RH INR 980 Mirror Assembly LH INR 865 Clutch Lever INR 865 Brake Lever INR 980 Clutch Cable INR 698 Throttle Cable INR 680 Spark Plug INR 725 Muffler INR 21,500 Front Fork LH INR 14,175 Front Fork RH INR 13,552 RR Shocker INR 9,355

Just to give you a quick recap, the new TVS Apache RR 310 is the flagship motorcycle of the Indian manufacturer and is sold at INR 2.13 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle is available in two colour options – Racing Red and Racing Black. The long list of features on the TVS Apache RR 310 include Bi-LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs, LED turn indicators, LED tail light, vertically stacked fully digital instrument console, dual channel ABS and Michelin Street Sport tyres.

Mechanical specifications include a 312 cc, single cylinder, liquid cooled, fuel injected, reverse inclined engine which is capable of producing a maximum power output of 34 PS at 9,700 rpm while the peak torque of 27.3 Nm comes up at 7,700 rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox.