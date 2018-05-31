New TVS Apache RR 310 Official Spare Prices Announced

Trending:
Plan to buy a TVS Apache RR 310? You’ve probably read all the detailed reviews of the motorcycle out there, all over the world wide web. But do you know how much would the spares cost you? TVS has announced a list of spares for the new Apache RR 310, along with the prices. The front brake pads, for example, cost INR 2,236 while the rear are available for INR 1,050. The bi-LED headlight assembly will set you back by INR 21,390 while a new muffler will cost you INR 21,500.

The price list was announced in lieu of the misinformation that was circulated about the spare part cost of the TVS Apache RR 310. Here’s how much you’d have to spend for the spares.

PARTSCOST
Cable Assembly ClutchINR 712
Filter Comp Engine OilINR 271
Digital Speedometer AssemblyINR 7,825
Cable Throttle AssemblyINR 694
Kit Brake LeverINR 980
Muffler Sub AssemblyINR 21,500
Drive Chain SetINR 7,000
Air FilterINR 348
Headlamp AssemblyINR 21,390
Oil FilterINR 271
HandlebarINR 2,330
Side CowlINR 2,122
Filter Holder CompINR 348
IndicatorsINR 1,080
Mirror Assembly RHINR 980
Mirror Assembly LHINR 865
Clutch LeverINR 865
Brake LeverINR 980
Clutch CableINR 698
Throttle CableINR 680
Spark PlugINR 725
Front Fork LHINR 14,175
Front Fork RHINR 13,552
RR ShockerINR 9,355

Just to give you a quick recap, the new TVS Apache RR 310 is the flagship motorcycle of the Indian manufacturer and is sold at INR 2.13 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle is available in two colour options – Racing Red and Racing Black. The long list of features on the TVS Apache RR 310 include Bi-LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs, LED turn indicators, LED tail light, vertically stacked fully digital instrument console, dual channel ABS and Michelin Street Sport tyres.

Mechanical specifications include a 312 cc, single cylinder, liquid cooled, fuel injected, reverse inclined engine which is capable of producing a maximum power output of 34 PS at 9,700 rpm while the peak torque of 27.3 Nm comes up at 7,700 rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox.