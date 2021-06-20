Ampere Vehicles Announces Price Reduction After Revised FAME-II Subsidy

Ampere Vehicles, the e-mobility business of Greaves Cotton Limited, has announced a price cut of up to Rs. 9000 on its electric scooters which is based on the recent FAME II subsidy revision policy by the Government. This price reduction makes Ampere electric scooters more affordable to consumers across the country.

Revised price list

Magnus Pro

Power for the scooter is generated by a 1200 watt motor and a 60V lithium,-ion battery. Like some other electric scooters in its segment, the Magnus Pro has two riding modes – Eco and Cruise. Ampere Electric claims a range of 100km in Eco mode while the Cruise mode will cut it down to 80km. The Magnus Pro can attain a top speed of 55 kmph. Ampere has also equipped it with a limp mode which will basically detect if the scooter is low on charge and then quickly caps the top speed to ensure that the rider reaches home without getting stranded.

The battery can be charged in five to six hours and there is no fast charger provided with the scooter. The Magnus Pro’s kerb weight is just 82kg which will help all kind of riders to manoeuvre it effectively in traffic.

Zeal

The Zeal high-speed scooter gets a top speed of about 55kmph and a total range of 75km on a single charge. The charging time for the scooter is about 5.5 hours. The Zeal sports an accentuated look with bold styling and attractive body graphics, it gets a new LED headlight, a dual-speed mode (economy and power), improved and powerful acceleration of 0-50kmph in just 14 secs, which matches with its superior performance.

The scooter is also equipped with an anti-theft alarm. This next-generation electric scooter is available in five high gloss metallic shades.

Official statement

Speaking on this, Roy Kurian, COO, E-Mobility Business (2 & 3-Wheeler), Ampere Electric, “With significant subsidy revision in FAME II policy, the scheme makes EV affordable as more and more customers can now go for it. Ampere will pass the subsidy benefits to its customers making Ampere electric scooters more affordable to people and help strengthen our customer base.”