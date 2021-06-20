Benelli Leoncino 800 To Get More Powerful

There’s so much happening in our beloved neighbouring country in the automotive scheme of things and a major part of it has to be with Benelli. The last couple of years have witnessed the Chinese bikemaker being uber-quick on its feet to update its portfolio. It hasn’t been long since we reported that Benelli is working on a more powerful iteration of the Leoncino 500 and now, leaked documents suggest that a more powerful variant of the Leoncino 800 is in the works as well.

More details

The Leoncino 800 first showed its face to the world back in 2018 but due to multiple factors, it couldn’t breach that many markets.

Just like the Leoncino 500, the Leoncino 800 will also receive a displacement bump. The leaked document reveals that the powertrain will retain its twin-cylinder configuration but the displacement will go up from the current 754cc to 799cc. As a result, power will also increase from 80hp to 87hp. There’s more to it rather than just a displacement bump. The updated engine is also claimed to be lighter than before and thus, bringing down the overall kerb weight of the motorcycle. According to the documents, the Leoncino 800 has a kerb weight of 209 kg, so the bike will be actually lighter than the 220 kg that was claimed for the bike with the 754 cc engine.

Benelli is also rumoured to be working on a middleweight ADV-tourer which will be based on the QJ Motor’s SR750. It is being assumed that the same updated powertrain could also power the affairs in the upcoming Benelli middleweight ADV.