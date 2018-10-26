Varun Dhawan to Represent the New Maruti Suzuki Arena

Maruti Suzuki Arena is a new distribution channel for the company, built as a part of the transformation 2.0 initiative. Maruti announced their collaboration with actor, Varun Dhawan for the same. The showrooms aim to add a unique and sporty vibe to their dealer network while keeping their Nexa outlet as a separate entity. More than 100 showrooms have opened up in the country ever since the launch of the Arena initiative a year ago. The showrooms are designed to create a friendly environment, complete with relationship managers who are equipped with a tablet. Customers can configure their car, with a mix and match of colours and accessories in a personalization zone present at the showrooms. Roping in Varun Dhawan, the company will soon start a marketing campaign – ‘A destination called you. A feeling called Maruti Suzuki ARENA.’

Mr R.S. Kalsi, Senior Executive Director, (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki India said, “We are delighted to welcome Varun Dhawan to Maruti Suzuki ARENA family. Varun exemplifies the evolving Indian youth who is trendy, social and confident and like to be connected at all times. Maruti Suzuki ARENA enhances customer delight with an exciting purchase experience, seamlessly from the digital space to physical showrooms. Led by Varun Dhawan, our new campaign showcases Maruti Suzuki ARENA as a youthful and modern destination for a dynamic, trendy, social and connected car buying experience.

Commenting on the association, Mr Varun Dhawan said, “Maruti Suzuki has been fulfilling the dreams of many people in India to own a car since years. The new transformed Maruti Suzuki ARENA is poised to strongly connect with the young and do-it-yourself generation of customers who will experience a warm and connected car buying experience at this new destination. I am extremely excited and proud to be a part of the Maruti Suzuki ARENA family. The overall experiences at Maruti Suzuki ARENA will make every customer feel special.”