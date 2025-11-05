UV Crossfade: Ultraviolette’s Smart Carbon-Fibre Helmet Unveiled at EICMA 2025

Ultraviolette Automotive made a strong global statement at EICMA 2025 in Milan with the launch of its first carbon-fibre helmet — the UV Crossfade. Marking the company’s entry into connected riding gear, the UV Crossfade represents the first phase of Ultraviolette’s Connected Rider Ecosystem, developed in collaboration with Cardo Systems, a global leader in rider communication technology.
The UV Crossfade brings a new integration to the market that links riders directly to Ultraviolette motorcycles, such as the F77 MACH 2, F77 SuperStreet, and X-47 Crossover. The helmet has a sophisticated system that allows real-time rider-to-vehicle and rider-to-rider communication, powered by Cardo’s mesh network.
One of the best features of the system is the Dynamic Alert Sequencing (D.A.S), a smart software suite which interprets the incoming alerts of the motorcycle in real time, i.e. radar signals and system messages, and prioritizes them to the rider. This will make sure that only important alerts are sent to the riders, which will increase the safety and awareness in dynamic riding conditions.
The UV Crossfade is built using carbon-fibre shell and fibreglass inner layers, which weighs around 1,380 grams, making it durable and comfortable to carry. It complies with the ECE 22.06, DoT, and ISI safety standards, which establishes a new standard of connected helmet technology in the global markets.
Narayan Subramaniam, Co-founder and CEO of Ultraviolette, said, “The UV Crossfade marks a new era of intelligent riding. It connects the rider and machine through technology that enhances safety, awareness, and the overall experience.”
Adding to this, Shachar Harari, VP Business Development at Cardo Systems, commented, “Our cooperation with Ultraviolette brings a new dimension of connectivity to the world of motorcycles, enabling them to interact directly with the Cardo unit and unlocking advanced features like Blind Spot Detection, Status Alerts, and other rider assistance systems.”
The UV Crossfade costs Rs 19,900 and is now available for sale at airspace.ultraviolette.com
With this unveiling and the global showcase of its entire motorcycle lineup, Ultraviolette reinforces its vision to redefine the future of connected mobility.