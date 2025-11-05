TVS Motor Makes a Global Splash at EICMA 2025 — Unveils 6 New Models and Norton’s Comeback Lineup

TVS Motor Company made a strong impression at EICMA 2025 in Milan, unveiling six all-new models alongside four motorcycles from Norton Motorcycles. This marks TVS Motor’s first-ever participation in the world-renowned two-wheeler exhibition as part of its ambitious global expansion strategy.
“For the first time ever, we are set to make our mark at EICMA 2025, Milan – one of the world’s most iconic mobility showcases — unveiling six groundbreaking mobility solutions that embody our vision for a future that is exciting, responsible, sustainable, and safe,” the company said in a statement.
The announcement is one of the key milestones in the five-year transformation process of TVS Motor since the company purchased the legendary British brand, Norton Motorcycles, in April 2020. The company invested over PS200 million in Norton’s revival and four new models have been developed under its watch the Manx R, Manx, Atlas and Atlas GT. These motorcycles are set to enter global markets by early next year, followed by their India debut from April 2025.
TVS Motor acquired Norton for around ₹150 crore in its bid to consolidate its presence in Europe and North America where performance-oriented motorcycles are in high demand. Norton’s upgraded Solihull facility now serves as a hub for design, R&D, and high-end production facility with the capacity to produce as many as 8000 motorcycles per year.
In response to retail strategy, the TVS Motor CEO K.N. Radhakrishnan added, “we will have a differentiated retail strategy in India that will cover Norton and our premium TVS range, which will be linked with unique retail formats that will provide an outstanding customer experience.”
The debut at EICMA 2025 highlights how TVS Motor has transformed itself into a global mobility brand, with Indian innovation and British engineering excellence.