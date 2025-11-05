Norton Reveals Bold Resurgence Plan at EICMA 2025 — Four New Motorcycles Lead Its Global Comeback!

It’s been a while since we heard something this big from Norton, but the British motorcycle icon is finally back — and in a big way. At EICMA 2025, It made a statement with four brand-new motorcycles, proving that its resurgence strategy is well underway.
Their line up consists of the Manx R, Manx, Atlas, and Atlas GT – all new, all designed on the ground and all with that familiar Norton DNA. TVS Motor Company supports the entire revival and already invested more than £200 million in the re-introduction of the brand.
Leading the charge is the Manx R, a proper superbike that means business. It has a 1,200cc V4 that produces a mad 206 horsepower and 130 Nm of torque with the entire package weighing only about 204 kilos. That is one horsepower per kilo – proper performance numbers.
What is interesting however is how Norton tuned it. The engineers did not pursue the insane peak power at the top end but instead concentrated on the range the riders actually need, which is between 5,000 and 10,000 rpm to ensure that the engine pulls hard where it counts.
There’s some cool tech packed in too. You get semi-active Marzocchi suspension that responds immediately to your action, Brembo HYPURE brakes that adjust depending on your lean angle and a large 8 inch TFT display with Bluetooth, GoPro control and plenty of rider aids such as quickshifter, cruise control, wheelie control and even slope detection. It’s all futuristic, yet it is clean and old-school in the right places.
The look has been nailed by the design team for sure! Chief Creative Advisor Gerry McGovern, who developed the design identity of Jaguar Land Rover, collaborated with Simon Skinner of Norton to provide the bikes with a new design that is modern yet still distinctly Norton. No clumsy bolts or wings, smooth lines, pure metal and carbon fiber, which are ready to move even when idle.
Production’s happening at Norton’s high-tech Solihull plant, which is now capable of producing up to 8,000 bikes annually. The factory is now bigger, new people have joined, and the Manx R will be in full blast early next year.
It is best said by Richard Arnold, Executive Director of Norton Motorcycles, Norton is still proudly British, but with TVS behind it, it can finally reach out to the rest of the world. And that’s not just talk. By 2026, Norton will have more than 200 showrooms in the UK, Europe, the US, and India. The Manx will be the road-friendly iteration of the R, and the Atlas twins will compete with the adventure crowd with lighter frames and daily usability.
Norton has come back this time, five years later, with TVS, not just with nostalgia, but with the real start that includes new engineering, serious design talent, and bikes that look and sound like they have something to prove.