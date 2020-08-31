Updated Tata Nexon Teased, Is It The One With A DCT?

Kia Sonet’s launch is just around the corner. The Korean sub-compact SUV recently showed itself to the world in all its glory and managed to grab everyone’s attention. The Sonet, once launched, will go against the likes of Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue. Hyundai Venue too received an update recently in the form of iMT and a host of other updates in the Sport trim. That leaves us with Tata Nexon. The homegrown car received a major facelift during the start of this year but if it has to take on the likes of Sonet, it requires something else too.

More details

Tata Motors has officially teased the Nexon on its social media handles. As it was recently updated, we can expect the maker to introduce a new transmission option in the mix.

Although there is no clarity on what this could be, we expect it to be the arrival of the much-awaited introduction of the Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT) unit from Tata Motors. If it actually happens, the Tata Nexon will become the brand’s first recipient of the new transmission system in the country. The Nexon is a popular offering in its segment, given its looks and features but the Sonet is turning into a serious threat, even before its official launch. The Korean carmaker recently reported that the Sonet registered over 6,500 bookings within the first 24 hours since it began!

Nexon Specs and Features

Introduction of DCT will assist Tata Motors in boosting sales. Like we mentioned earlier, the Nexon was updated earlier this year. The Nexon BS6 is powered by 1.2-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines with the turbo petrol now more powerful producing 120PS and 170Nm of torque. The 1.5-litre diesel engine produces 110PS of power and 260Nm. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed AMT gearbox. The Nexon BS6 is offered in five variants – XE, XM, XZ, XZ+ and XZ+(O). The 2020 Nexon has a revised fascia, new features and new colours – Foliage Green, Tectonic Blue, Flame Red, Daytona Grey, Pure Silver and Calgary White.

The Nexon also received a three-spoke steering wheel and touchscreen infotainment from the Altroz as well as new features like cruise control, auto headlamps and wipers. It also comes with electronic stability control and i-RA voice assistant feature as standard. iRA stands for intelligent Real-Time Assist. It is Tata Motors’ new connected car technology, which has been designed specifically for India and caters to its unique driving conditions. ‘iRA Tech’ features the following technologies in the new Nexon: