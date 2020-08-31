Honda’s New Gearless Scooter Teased For Asian Markets

There are many reasons why Honda is considered to be among the top-dogs in the two-wheeler industry across the globe. The prime reason, however, is the reliability associated with the Japanese brand. The phrase ‘bulletproof reliability’ is often used when a discussion is taking place regarding Honda’s offerings. The Japanese manufacturer has a wide portfolio across the world catering to every type of rider there is. Be it adventure motorcycles, litre-class missiles, commuter motorcycles or gearless scooters, there is one thing which ties all these products together, and that is Honda’s reliability.

More details

The current pandemic might have slowed things down a little but it looks like the automobile industry is getting back up on its feet again. New launches are happening again and manufacturers can once again focus on product development.

Honda is a giant player in the game and the company can’t afford to sit idle. Big manufacturers have to stay vigilant and keep updating their portfolio. In one such move, Wuyang-Honda based out of China, has released a teaser for their newest small-displacement scooter targeted towards the Asian market. In China, specifically, there are only two AT scooters available. Namely, the PCX and the RX125 are the only two scooters from the Japanese giant. However, in other Asian countries, Honda’s scooter range goes well beyond the dozen.

The teaser image doesn’t reveal any details and is heavily edited. The picture only reveals a silhouette of the front end of the vehicle. Going by the looks of the LED DRLs, Honda seems to have gone ahead with an aggressive and sporty design for its upcoming scooter. We won’t be surprised to see dual LED headlamps too. Another interesting element in the teaser is the tagline which reads: “What’s New about X-treme?” with the “N” and “X” highlighted in a fancy font. This could be a big hint towards the nomenclature of the scooter.

What could it be?

No other information has been shared by Wuyang-Honda China. Considering the fact that it is designed for Asian markets, chances are, we might get to see it in India as well. Gearless scooters have a huge demand here and considering the fact that Honda accounts for a big part in overall sales of gearless scooters here, it could be a wise decision to bring it here. Looking at the sporty fascia and the aggressive tagline, this could mean that the scooter might turn out to be a little performance-oriented. Maybe Honda’s befitting answer to the likes of Aprilia SR 150? Only time will tell.

Honda Hornet 2.0

Honda recently launched the Hornet 2.0 in India, resting all the speculations that it could be renamed as CB Hornet 200R. It has been priced at INR 1.26 Lakh (ex-showroom). It will be positioned in the 180cc-200cc space. The Hornet 2.0 has gotten better in every aspect and is placed in a more premium segment.

Honda has bumped up the displacement and now the Hornet 2.0 utilizes a 184.4cc engine. The new engine belts out 17.26 hp of power and 16.1 Nm making it slightly more powerful than its previous avatar. Another main highlight of the overall package apart from the updated powertrain are the gold-finished USD forks.