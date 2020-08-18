Tata Motors Rolls Out 1000th Nexon EV From Pune Plant

The first electric SUV manufactured in India, the Tata Nexon EV is a part of the electric mobility revolution which will only pick pace going forward. A practical option for anyone considering an electric vehicle purchase, the Tata Nexon EV has crossed a new milestone.

Tata Motors has rolled out the 1000th Nexon EV from its plant in Pune. This landmark has been achieved in just over 6-months after the commercial launch of the vehicle portraying the rapid growth in both interest and demand for EVs. Acknowledged as the most preferred electric car in India, the Tata Nexon EV is the best seller in its segment, helping Tata Motors post a market share of 62% in EVs in Q1FY21.

Tata Motors has catered to the evolving needs of customers for electric cars with the introduction of best-selling in both the fleet (Tigor EV Electric Sedan, with a range of 140 km & 213 km) and personal segments (Nexon EV Electric SUV, with an anxiety-free range of 312 km on a single charge). Designed to offer a connected drive experience with zero emissions and at attractive pricing, the Nexon EV has created a unique benchmark in its category. To popularise the access and use of Nexon EV in India, the company recently launched a novel EV Subscription model, ideal for customers preferring ‘usership’ over ownership.

Also Read: Tata Nexon Electric Now Available At A Fixed Monthly Rental

Further, to accelerate the adoption of EVs in India, Tata Motors also introduced a holistic e-mobility ecosystem “Tata uniEVerse” to closely leverage the strengths and experience of other Tata Group companies to create a viable EV environment. Powered by Tata uniEVerse, consumers will have access to a suite of e-mobility offerings including charging solutions, innovative retail experiences and easy financing options.

Speaking on this momentous occasion, Shailesh Chandra, President – Passenger Vehicle Business, Tata Motors Ltd. said, “Acceptance of EVs is accelerating fast, and we are seeing growing interest in it from all parts of the country. The rollout of the 1000th Nexon EV in a short time span, despite the challenges of Covid-19, reflects the rising interest of personal segment buyers in EVs. Tata Motors will continue to innovate and develop comprehensive sustainable mobility solutions meeting global standards. EVs are the future and as the industry leader, we are committed to making them desirable and a mainstream choice for the customers.”