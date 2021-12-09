Upcoming RE Hunter 350 Makes An Official Appearance; Well… Sort Of!

Royal Enfield is not leaving any stones unturned. They are offering the masses new motorcycles be it cosmetic changes or a completely new motorcycle. They are making their presence felt in the market. With some bikes being immediately launched and some in the pipeline for 2022. Royal Enfield will likely launch Scram 411 and Hunter 350 by February 2022.

Recently company posted a video on their youtube channel titled “#90South | Ready for the Cold Road Ahead”, where viewers can clearly see the rear section of the Hunter between the clips timed – 1:23 to 1:31 minutes.

Watch video

Hunter 350: What we know so far

After watching the video there are certain things clear. The video showcases a bike with a single-seat unit which is similar to the one which we spotted on the test bike in India. The rear subframe is very similar to what we have seen on Meteore 350.

The Hunter 350 is based on the J architecture, which debuted in the Meteor 350. Just like the upcoming 2021 Classic 350, the Hunter 350 is also going to be powered by the same engine found on the Meteor 350. It is a 349cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine with an OHC design. This engine makes 20.2 hp power at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm torque at 4,000 rpm, mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

The engine will allow for lower emissions and instant acceleration. Other things that we know about the new bike are that the Hunter 350 has a sportier stance and it could sport a 17-inch front as opposed to Meteor 350’s 19-inch front wheel. Other notable elements include an upswept exhaust, wide tires, redesigned side panels, muscular front look, and split grab rails.

Upfront, the chrome detailing on the circular halogen headlamp should also be noted and the teardrop-shaped fuel tank continues on. The rear end also looks a lot sleeker and compact than before. The revised instrument cluster comprises a separate pod for the Google-powered Tripper Navigation system and a digital reading shows information like a fuel gauge.

