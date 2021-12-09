Dacia Spring ( Renault Kwid EV ) Gets 1-Star Safety Rating

Another set of safety ratings is up and about to blow our minds once again. This time from the office of Euro NCAP, many cars have got outstanding ratings and some have been shot down in terms of safety. Renault and Dacia are some of the brands that have performed terribly across all categories of safety. Renault took over Dacia in 1999, and many of the models by Dacia are based on Renault cars. Dacia Spring EV is a model based on the Renault Kwid. Renault has plans to release a Kwid based EV for the Indian market, and the safety rating for the Dacia Spring could correspond to it.

Dacia Spring crash test

The Dacia Spring has got an unsatisfactory 1-Star rating. The car tested was equipped with standard safety equipment and was LHD. In terms of safety features, the car had two airbags at the front and side curtain airbags as well.

It also had Isofix child seat mounts, seat belt reminders for both front and rear passengers, and speed assistance. Keeping all the passive safety features aside, the car lacks greatly in terms of active safety.

How did it perform?

In terms of adult safety, the car got a 49 percent score. In offset frontal impact, the car provided poor protection to the driver’s chest and legs. While the car provided adequate protection in ‘side mobile barrier’ and ‘side pole’ tests, Far-Side excursion test results showed that the driver was thrown to his right despite wearing a seatbelt. Rear impact scores were also bad with less protection to the neck area. Child occupant safety is only slightly better with a 56 percent score. The car provided good protection in the frontal and lateral impact tests but the protection for 6-year old or younger kids was weak in the head area.

As mentioned above the car lacks in terms of active safety and so is proved from the NCAP test as well. In terms of Safety Assists, the car got a dismal 32 percent score.

Not the first time

It is not the first time that Kwid/Kwid-based car has performed poorly, as back in 2015 the car had got the same 1-Star rating in NCAP. The brand claimed that it had made changes in the car to make it safer, but it seems there is still a lot of ground to be covered.

