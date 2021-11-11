Here Are Some Accessories To Upgrade Your Royal Enfield Classic 350!

Royal Enfield bikes are no stranger to touring long distances. Bikes like Himalayan or the Classic 350s are well known for their touring capabilities. Now, Royal Enfield is offering 6 accessories with the New Classic 350 to make it more comfortable. These accessories include protection for bodywork, seat, luggage, controls, security, and maintenance of the engine. The new Classic 350 continues to be a testament to the timeless design, which took motorcycling. The world is back in the heydays of British motorcycling with the Classic teardrop fuel tank, the distinctive thump, and the hallmark headlamp.

Silver Dulex Footpegs

Standard footpegs which Royal Enfield offers are good but these silver dulex footpegs are for more comfort on long rides. These exquisite silver Deluxe Foot Pegs come with a larger footprint to add comfort to your long rides. The rubber inserts isolate vibrations with their specific bayonet style mounting design and fit perfectly in both rider and pillion positions

Touring Screen

It’s better to have wind protection on highways or wind blasts can make you tired. With this touring screen, get increased wind protection alongside reduced fatigue that this hard-coated, Injection-molded scratch-resistant screen offers. Also, the stainless steel mounting kit comes with fixings to ensure that the screen is always positioned perfectly.

Touring passenger seat

The rider seat may always be comfortable on the bike, however, the pillion might suffer because of discomfort. Hence, the all-new Touring seats are designed with a bespoke cushion that offers maximum support during long rides. The utilization of 3D net technology distributes weight equally and adds up for great comfort. luxury quality is enhanced by additional stitching and an attractive embossed logo, which comes in two variants (Black and Brown).

Silver Slump Guard

This is for the people who take their Royal Enfield bikes on rough terrain. Concerned about safety? Add a layer of protection to the engine and lower-frame rails with this sump guard. Centered with Royal Enfield branding, this sump guard consists of a pressed heavy-duty aluminum alloy plate which is then hard anodized to give a durable finish, Mounting brackets incorporate rubber isolation to dampen vibrations and enable quick removal using standard tools for cleaning.

Silver Otane Guard

The silver octane guard is offered by Royal Enfield for protection and style as well. Made from a 32mm stainless steel tube, it is resistant to corrosion even if scratched. It is precisely engineered to fit, with the contemporary Royal Enfield branding.

Silver Airfy Evo Engine Guard

As the name suggests it’s an engine guard which also allows more airflow to reach the engine and helps it to keep the engine cool without blocking any airflow.