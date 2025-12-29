All Eyes on January 2026: SUVs, EVs and Major New Car Launches in India

January usually feels quiet after the festive rush, but January 2026 will be different. If you are someone who has been waiting to buy a new car, or just like to keep track of what’s coming next, this is going to be an exciting month. Almost every major brand has something in store. SUVs, electric cars, facelifts and even new petrol models are all in the pipeline.
What makes this month special is choice. Buyers will not be compelled into a single type of car or one kind of engine. Whether you prefer petrol, diesel, hybrid, or electric, there will be plenty of options. From small city cars to large family SUVs, January truly has something for everyone.
Let’s look at what is coming –
Next Generation Kia Seltos
The next generation Kia Seltos will be the first big launch of the year. Prices will be revealed on January 2, 2026. This new Seltos sits on Kia’s K3 platform, which means it is bigger, wider, and more spacious than before.
Design changes are noticeable, most notably the new grille, lighting and a more premium looking cabin. Inside, buyers get large digital screens and better quality materials. Engine options remain familiar with petrol and diesel options, which should comfort existing fans.
Bookings are already open and demand is expected to be strong right from day one.
Mahindra XUV 7XO
Mahindra’s XUV700 Facelift will come as XUV 7XO on January 5, 2026. While the engines are expected to be the same, here it is all about the comfort, technology and a refreshed look.
The cabin is expected to have a triple-screen configuration, improved sound insulation, ambient lighting and improved seat comfort. Exterior styling will be closer to Mahindra’s new electric SUVs.
This update is more of a refinement than reinvention.
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
January 2026 will also be a big step for Maruti Suzuki with the launch of its first electric SUV, the e Vitara. It will be offered with two battery options and a claimed range of more than 500 km.
The e Vitara is based on a new electric platform and focus on the ease of use, reliability and practicality in everyday life. Expect several versions, modern technology, and safety features like ADAS.
This car could shape Maruti’s electric future in India.
New Generation Renault Duster
The Duster is finally coming back and this time it is completely new. The new generation Duster will be launched on January 26, 2026.
It is likely to based on the CMF-B platform with a tougher design, modern interior and new features. Renault is also looking at hybrid solutions which may make the Duster more attractive in the long run.
For many buyers, this is a name with a strong emotional value.
Skoda Kushaq Facelift
Skoda will have the first significant update of the Kushaq in January. Exterior changes will be subtle, but the interior will experience meaningful upgrades.
Expected highlights include a panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, Level 2 ADAS and even rear seat massage function. Engines remain unchanged, keeping the same performance buyers are already familiar with.
This facelift is intended to fix gaps rather than change the character of the SUV.
Nissan Gravite MPV
Nissan will enter the space of compact MPVs with the Gravite. Based on the Triber platform, it is a seven-seater designed for families.
The focus will be on space, fuel efficiency and affordability. While performance will be humble, the Gravite is targeted at daily city use and practical needs.
This launch is significant for the presence of Nissan in India.
Tata Punch Facelift
Tata’s popular Punch will also get a facelift in January 2026. Design updates are expected to inspired by the Punch EV giving it a more modern face.
Interior quality is likely to improve, with a larger touchscreen and updated dashboard. Engines will remain the same to keep costs under control.
The Punch continues to target first-time buyers, who want a small but tough-looking SUV.
Other Important Launches to Watch
January also brings petrol variants of the Tata Harrier and Safari, the Toyota Urban Cruiser EV and the high-end Volkswagen Tayron for those who want to pick a larger SUV.
Each of these adds more depth to a very full month.
Why January 2026 Matters
What makes January 2026 special is the balance. Buyers can choose from petrol, diesel, hybrid and electric. There are choices for city people, highway drivers, families, and techies.
Manufacturers are obviously concentrating on safety, better interiors, more screens and smarter features.
Conclusion
January 2026 is proving to be one of the most exciting months for car buyers in the last several years. Whether someone wants a trusted facelift, a brand new SUV, or their first electric car, there is something waiting.
For buyers, this is the right time to slow down, compare options and test drive before making a decision. With so many launches coming together, value and competition is firmly in the customer’s favour.