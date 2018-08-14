Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift Variants And Colour Options Leaked

The India bookings for the new Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift have commenced, ahead of its launch scheduled on August 20, 2018. The New Ciaz can be booked with an initial payment of INR 11,000 at any of the 319 NEXA showrooms. The sedan, in its latest iteration, will feature visual upgrades and will be available in 11 variants and 7 colour options.

Spy images of the upcoming new Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift revealed the revised fascia, featuring a new front bumper, redesigned headlamps with chrome inserts, new chrome grille, and chrome accents surrounding the fog lamps. The only evident update to the side is the new alloy wheel design while the rear gets refreshed tail lamps, and new rear bumper with chrome inserts.

Image Source: Autoportal

Inside, the dashboard will feature faux wood inlays, and an updated steering wheel which will come equipped with a cruise control button. The new instrument console also gets minor revisions, with the fuel indicator now placed right below the speedometer.

Mechanical specifications will include an all new 1.5-litre petrol engine that will replace the 1.4-litre unit in its predecessor. Also on offer will be the 1.3-litre diesel unit, which will eventually be replaced by a new 1.5-litre diesel motor.

As aforementioned, the new Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift will be launched on August 20, 2018. We’ll bring you all the latest updates from the launch event so don’t forget to tune into Motoroids on August 20.