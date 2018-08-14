Congratulations, Mumbai Is Entering Record Books for Its Potholes!

Us Mumbaikars have a very unique lifestyle. We take all the stuff the city has to throw at us and digest it all in. We have always lived in a state of compromise, be it our small houses, our crowded trains or even our poor drainage system. We have adapted ourselves to ignore these small nuances and move on in life and make money. Talking about money, Maharashtra happens to be the top tax paying state of the country. Mumbai also is one the top 5 tax paying cities of the Country. We are the financial capital of the country, The capital city of the state of Maharashtra. Are good roads too much to ask for? I guess not.

This article found in Mumbai Mirror showcases a Mumbaikars mission to shame the authorities. Navin Lade took an initiative last month and wants to make sure a record is registered. After facing rejection from the Guinness world records, who wanted to stay clear of any political issues, Navin approached Limca Book of records. The national book of records feels his is a social initiative which has been accepted for the next edition.

With the help of an IT professional, Rajesh Soni, Navin has created a website www.mumbaipotholes.com which verifies a pothole and uses geo-tagging which ensures no pothole is repeated. So far the website has registered more than 500 potholes out of the 20,000 they need to register a record.

Talking about statistics, in the year of 2017 there have been 726 deaths due to accident caused due to potholes. Even though one must take care while riding or driving on such pathetic roads, the deaths can not be blamed only on the person driving. The Government must be awaken by such initiatives. We have reached a point where we say enough is enough and ask the officials to bring some change.

This isn’t the first time somebody has taken an initiative to raise a voice against the dreadful conditions of the roads. Not much time ago RJ Malishka posted a spoof video describing the inconvenience experienced by us citizens during the monsoons. We really hope initiatives like these wake up the authorities and we see a change on our roads.