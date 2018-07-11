Upcoming Honda Jazz Facelift Variants And Features Leaked
The variants and features of the Honda Jazz Facelift were recently leaked, revealing many details of the B-segment hatchback. In fact, source report suggests that the new Honda Jazz Facelift will arrive in the Indian market in the month of July 2018. The leaked documents reveal that the hatchback will arrive with petrol and diesel engine options.
The new Jazz Facelift will be available in five colour options:
- Radiant Red
- Lunar Silver
- Orchid White
- Golden Brown
- Modern Steel
As seen in the leaked documents, the base variant (S) will be available with (complete feature list in the image below):
- Air-conditioning
- Tilt steering
- Audio system with 3.5-inch screen
- Steering mounted audio controls
- Height adjustable driver seat
- Electric ORVMs
- Rear defogger
- 15-inch steel wheels
- Front centre armrest
- Speed sensing auto door lock
- Rear parking sensors
- Driver and passenger side vanity mirror
The mid-variant (V) will come equipped with (complete feature list in the image below):
- Honda Smart key System with keyless remote
- Engine start/stop button
- Smart trunk lock with keyless release
- Cruise control on the petrol CVT and diesel versions
- Automatic air-conditioning with touchscreen
- Rear view camera
- Infotainment system with 5-inch screen
- Bluetooth with audio streaming support
- Electric foldable ORVMs
The top-spec trim (VX) gets (complete feature list in the image below):
- 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay connectivity and a remote control
- Coice commands
- Multi-functional steering wheel
- LED tail lights
Mechanical specifications will remain identical to the outgoing model and the new Honda Jazz Facelift will continue to use the same 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. The petrol engine is tuned to produce 89 BHP of power @ 6,000 rpm and a peak torque of 110 Nm @ 4,800 rpm and will come with an option of 5-speed manual and CVT gearbox with paddle shifts. The oil burner will be tuned to deliver 99 BHP of power @ 3,600 rpm and 200 Nm of peak torque @ 1,750 rpm and will come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.
