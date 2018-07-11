Upcoming Honda Jazz Facelift Variants And Features Leaked

The variants and features of the Honda Jazz Facelift were recently leaked, revealing many details of the B-segment hatchback. In fact, source report suggests that the new Honda Jazz Facelift will arrive in the Indian market in the month of July 2018. The leaked documents reveal that the hatchback will arrive with petrol and diesel engine options.

The new Jazz Facelift will be available in five colour options:

Radiant Red

Lunar Silver

Orchid White

Golden Brown

Modern Steel

As seen in the leaked documents, the base variant (S) will be available with (complete feature list in the image below):

Air-conditioning

Tilt steering

Audio system with 3.5-inch screen

Steering mounted audio controls

Height adjustable driver seat

Electric ORVMs

Rear defogger

15-inch steel wheels

Front centre armrest

Speed sensing auto door lock

Rear parking sensors

Driver and passenger side vanity mirror

The mid-variant (V) will come equipped with (complete feature list in the image below):

Honda Smart key System with keyless remote

Engine start/stop button

Smart trunk lock with keyless release

Cruise control on the petrol CVT and diesel versions

Automatic air-conditioning with touchscreen

Rear view camera

Infotainment system with 5-inch screen

Bluetooth with audio streaming support

Electric foldable ORVMs

The top-spec trim (VX) gets (complete feature list in the image below):

7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay connectivity and a remote control

Coice commands

Multi-functional steering wheel

LED tail lights

Mechanical specifications will remain identical to the outgoing model and the new Honda Jazz Facelift will continue to use the same 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. The petrol engine is tuned to produce 89 BHP of power @ 6,000 rpm and a peak torque of 110 Nm @ 4,800 rpm and will come with an option of 5-speed manual and CVT gearbox with paddle shifts. The oil burner will be tuned to deliver 99 BHP of power @ 3,600 rpm and 200 Nm of peak torque @ 1,750 rpm and will come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Source: TeamBHP