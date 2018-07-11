OFFICIAL: Tata H5X Concept Christened As ‘Tata Harrier’; India Launch Scheduled In 2019

Tata Motors has officially announced the brand name for the production spec SUV based on the H5X concept. Unveiled at the Auto Expo 2018 as the H5X concept, Tata Motors has christened its most promising SUV till date as ‘Tata Harrier’. Tata Motors’ is known to internally codename its products after birds and the H5X is no different.

‘Tata Harrier’ provides a glimpse of the future generation of Tata Motors vehicles in terms of styling, technology and performance capabilities. It is aimed to combine a robust architecture to the future facing design language, making ‘Tata Harrier’ luxurious yet practical, comfortable yet versatile and power packed yet easy to drive.

Check out the official video below:

‘Tata Harrier’ is the first vehicle to sport the ‘IMPACT Design 2.0’ philosophy. Tata Motors’ claims that the SUV will offer extraordinary exterior design, thoughtfully and intelligently designed plush interiors, future ready connectivity and best-in-class infotainment.

This 5 seater monocoque SUV is engineered on the new generation ‘Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced’ Architecture, which is developed in collaboration with Jaguar Land Rover. This architecture is derived from the legendary Land Rover D8 architecture and is adapted to suit the Indian conditions by Tata Motors engineers. ‘Tata Harrier’ is truly an SUV that is born of pedigree.

Check out the walkaround video of the Tata H5X Concept below:

Speaking about the new SUV, Mayank Pareek – President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said that with Turnaround 2.0 into play, the Company is geared to win sustainably in the market. He also added that Tata Motors is gearing up for the commercial launch of the Harrier in the first quarter of 2019.

Tata Motors also announces the digital footprint of the brand ‘Tata Harrier’. Consumers can trace the journey of the ‘Tata Harrier’ from the H5X concept to the commercial launch on the brand website.