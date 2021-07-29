Upcoming CNG Cars In 2021

With the rise in fuel prices across the country, buyers are shifting to CNG vehicles without hesitation. It is speculated that costs will rise even further, putting a strain on people’s wallets. As a result, the change to CNG seems a practical option Petrol costs ₹107.83 per litre in Mumbai, while CNG costs ₹51.98 per kg. Manufacturers have recognised the trend and are preparing to launch more CNG products. Various test mules of cars equipped with CNG and a testing kit have been sighted. The following is a comprehensive list of all CNG vehicles that will be released in the future.

Maruti Swift Dzire CNG

Maruti is the leading automobile brand in India and has a few CNG cars in its fleet. Their compact sedan Dzire does not come with a CNG kit. Hence, they are going to launch one soon. In fact, in the compact sedan segment, there is only the Hyundai Aura which comes with a CNG kit. According to experts, CNG variants of both these cars can be costlier by ₹90,000 to ₹1 lakh as compared to petrol variants. Like the current CNG car model of Maruti, both these cars can also give a mileage of around 30 to 32 km/kg. Dzire CNG is expected to be launched during the festive season.

Maruti Swift CNG

It is quite likely that Swift will also be getting a CNG trim. Swift is the king of hatchbacks in India. Launching a CNG variant is the perfect move as it could be a huge success. Currently, there is only a petrol unit that Maruti offers. The Swift CNG be offered with a 1.2L four-cylinder engine like the standard model, although power and torque outputs are expected to go down from the current 90hp and 113Nm of torque. The Dzire would be getting the same engine option. The price increase will also be the same as the Dzire.

Maruti Celerio CNG

The new facelifted version of the Celerio will be featuring a CNG kit. There is speculation that the new Celerio will be packed with features and also the exterior will have some changes. It is expected that its new model will give more mileage than the current model. Its price can be between ₹90,000 to ₹1 lakh more than the current model. The 1.2-litre dual-jet petrol engine has been used in both CNG cars of Maruti Suzuki, which generates 90 bhp of power and 119 Nm of torque. This engine comes with a 5-speed manual and automatic gearbox. We will have to see if the AMT makes it to the CNG offerings as well.

Tata Tiago

Tata is all set to launch their hatchback Tiago with a CNG kit, Tata motors have always been at the top of the game with new features and various engine options. Tata Motors is planning to launch more CNG cars in the market this year. Tiago’s testing unit was recently seen on trial with ARAI. The CNG-powered Tiago is expected to be the most affordable CNG car. The company can launch it closer to the festive season. It will be equipped with a 1.2L NA engine which produces 86bhp of power and 113 Nm of torque. The CNG power figures could be a bit different

Tata Tigor CNG

It will be quite obvious that if a Tiago CNG is coming then a Tigor would be there. Tigor is the sub-4-metre offering from Tata and if it comes with a CNG kit it would be highly appreciated by potential buyers. It will be offered with the same 1.2L NA engine from Tiago. Like the Xpress T which is a commercial variant of the Tigor EV, Tata will also offer a commercial CNG version of the Tigor.

The shift from Petrol to CNG is highly predicted as the surge in the price of petrol. CNG is the perfect alternative for people who have city use and little highway usage and people who are sceptical to invest in an EV.