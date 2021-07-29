Audi RS5 Sportback Facelift To Launch Soon

Audi India is all set to launch the RS5 sportsback facelift soon in the coming weeks. The tamer version of the RS5 i.e. the S5 was recently launched at a price of ₹79.06 lakhs. Audi will most probably bring in the sportsback version of the RS5 instead of the coupe since its more practical. When launched, the RS5 will go up against the BMW M3 and Mercedes Benz C63 AMG.

RS5 facelift: What’s new?

The new RS5 carries the styling updates which are applied to the new S5. At the front, the RS5 range gets a wider & flatter single-frame grille, redesigned side sills and a set of optional LED matrix headlights which give it a bold appeal. In terms of design updates, the car also gets a fresh rear diffuser and front bumper, along with new air vents installed below the front grille to provide a much meaner look. The RS5 is powered by the same 2.9-litre TFSI twin-turbo V6 engine that produces over 450 PS of power and 600 Nm of peak torque, which is almost 170 Nm more than its predecessor.

This powerful V6 engine helps the car sprint from 0-100 km/hr in just 3.9 seconds and reach an electronically limited top speed of 250 kph. If you’re looking for some more excitement behind the wheel then you can also opt for the RS dynamic package which can help the car reach a higher top speed of 280 kph. Talking about the optional RS package, Audi will also offer a carbon-fibre roof for the European versions of the RS5 models.

The car runs on a set of 19-inch alloy wheels and gets an optional set of carbon-fibre ceramic brakes along with the choice of red, black, grey or blue callipers. Audi is also offering these cars with the RS sport suspension with Dynamic Ride Control (DRC). On the inside, the cars get a new 10.1-inch MMI infotainment display with touchscreen functionality and large aluminium paddle shifters behind the steering wheel. The RS badging is present on the centre console, armrest & seat belt. Customers will also be able to book the RS5 models in 2 new colours: Turbo Blue and Tango Red with an optional carbon package.