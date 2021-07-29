New Vs Old Royal Enfield Classic 350: Differences Explained

The Classic 350 has made fortunes for Royal Enfield in the past decade. It is the staple offering from the bikemaker that has helped the company grab a 94 % share in the 250c-700cc segment in India. Currently, Royal Enfield has its hands full with upcoming projects and frequent sightings of several test mules have become a regular affair. The Classic 350 is set to receive a major update and the next generation of the retro classic motorcycle has been spied on multiple occasions, revealing key details. Let us take a detailed look at all the changes we can make out from the spy shots that have surfaced in the past few months:

Updated looks

While the Classic 350 will retain its retro charm, Royal Enfield will introduce some aesthetic tweaks here and there to mark the update.

First up, we can expect RE to revamp the headlight assembly to lend it a more modern look while the rear end will also witness a circular tail lamp with chrome bezels surround, chrome-plated exhaust and broader rear fenders. Some spy shots have also revealed that RE could also offer alloy wheels as a standard fitment.

New Frame

Royal Enfield debuted the new J platform with the Meteor 350 and it is almost confirmed that the updated Classic 350 will also sit on the same platform, which will further enable it to harness the full potential of the new powertrain.

New engine

It is almost confirmed that the new Classic 350 will be built around the same engine found on the Meteor 350. It is a 349cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine with an OHC design. This engine makes 20.2 hp power at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm torque at 4,000 rpm, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The engine will allow for lower emissions and instant acceleration. Compared to the old 350cc engine, the all-new engine has a spread of an extra 1000 rpms and has been tweaked for crisp throttle response.

The engine also gets a balancer shaft to iron out all vibrations. It has been tuned to deliver a healthy dose of torque in the low and mid-range. One of the main niggles which Royal Enfield’s 350cc motorcycles have always been riddled with is vibrations. But it seems like Royal Enfield has managed to turn things around with the Meteor 350.

New instrument cluster

The RE Classic 350 is going to receive a lot of changes and new equipment in its new avatar, one of them being an updated instrument cluster. The current iteration of the Classic 350 makes do with an archaic instrument cluster. In the modern world where manufacturers are equipping clusters with Bluetooth connectivity, the Classic 350 still doesn’t even get a fuel gauge!

Even a second grader will be able to pick the odd one out here but that is all set to change in its next iteration. This time around, apart from the speedometer, it also gets a small digital screen that displays information like fuel level, trip meters, time display, Odometer as well as the mention of ECO in the display. Not to forget, it gets Tripper navigation too!

Different variants and colours

Previously surfaced spy shots have revealed that the Classic 350 is going to be offered with at least 4 paint schemes – green, dark matte grey, glossy grey, and desert storm – which will vary depending on the variant of the motorcycle. Moreover, it seems like RE is going to offer the updated Classic 350 in two variants: in a single-seat version as well as a dual split-type seat trim. Apart from that, customers will also get an option to either go with the dual disc model or the rear drum brake model.

Refined exhaust note

Royal Enfield motorcycles have always been associated with their signature thump and a recent spy video has revealed how the updated Classic 350 will sound like. And we are happy to report that it will most likely retain its signature thump but it does sound more mature and umm… modern than before. The refined exhaust note should be attributed to the new engine that the Classic 350 has borrowed from the Meteor 350.