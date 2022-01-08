Upcoming Cars In 2022: Here’s Everything You Need To Know!

2022 is going to be an incredible year for all auto enthusiasts. It packs some of the most awaited and game-changing cars lined up and waiting to hit the Indian shores. From facelifts to all new models, 2022 has it all. Keeping that me mind today, we bring to you a list of ‘Upcoming cars in 2022’ –

Skoda Kodiaq facelift

The new Skoda Kodiaq packs a revamped design. The car gets a more aggressive look as opposed to the lazier look offered by the old model. IT gets a new hexagonal butterfly grille, slim LED headlights with DRLs at the bottom. This car also gets a vRS variant, that offers sportier looks and 20” diamond cut Sagittarius alloy wheels. Talking about power, the old 2.0L diesel engine has been replaced by the all-new 2.0L turbo petrol engine that puts out 190HP of power and 320Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch DSG transmission and we hope for it to get 4X4 set up just like the previous generation Kodiaq.

Launch Date: 10th Jan (Confirmed)

Skoda Slavia

A replacement for the Rapid which is 12mm longer, 53mm wider, and 21mm taller. Slavia offers the traditional Skoda look upfront with the piano black butterfly grille with chrome surrounds. The headlights are sharp and widen as they move outwards. Overall the car looks highly sophisticated and classy. The Slavia gets two engine options; a 1.0L TSI that puts out 113HP of power and 178Nm of torque, and a 1.5L TSI that puts out 148HP of power and 250Nm of torque. The car also gets a wide variety of transmission options to choose from including manual, automatic, and a DSG.

Expected Launch: March 2022

Hyundai Tucson 2022

The car features a kinetic design theme, wherein technology is integrated into the design of the car. The car gets a complete overhaul, but the centre stage is set for the front. The Day-Time-Running lights are assimilated seamlessly within the parametric grille and are revealed when illuminated. The headlights are at the bottom and this gives the car a highly aggressive look. On the performance front, Hyundai new Tucson offers both Smartstream 2.5-litre, direct-injected, four-cylinder, gasoline powertrain and 1.6-litre, turbo, direct-injected, hybrid, or plug-in hybrid powertrains.

Expected Launch: Mid 2022

Hyundai Creta Facelift

The exterior of the Creta facelift receives a ton of changes. The look carries the same kinetic design theme as seen on the Tucson and the front fascia also gets the same grille integrated DRLs. The headlight sits at the bottom and gets an LED projector set up. The Creta facelift will continue to be powered by the 1.4-litre turbo petrol motor mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox, a 1.5-litre diesel engine mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter gearbox and a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine mated to a 6-Speed manual or a CVT gearbox.

Expected Launch: April-May 2022

Hyundai Venue Facelift

Although the spy shots of the Venue don’t reveal the look of the car some assumptions can be made. It might get a reworked front fascia which carries a resemblance to the facelifted Creta and Tucson. At the back, the tailgates along with the rear bumpers and tail lamps are all redesigned. The angular tail lamp design is similar to the one on Hyundai Creta which will be connected to a thin LED strip. The Venue comes with three engines; a naturally aspirated 1.2-litre four-cylinder engine churns out 83ps and 114 nm, a 1.5-liter diesel churns out 100ps and 250nm, a turbocharged 1.0 litre 3-cylinder petrol engine produces 120ps and 172 nm of torque.

Expected Launch: Mid 2022

Maruti Suzuki Alto

This compact family car has been one of the most famous Maruti of the Indian market. The low cost, compact design, good economy, and decent comfort make it the best daily commuter for people living in crowded areas. The new-generation Alto has been spied testing. Though camouflaged, we could still see certain similarities in design with the present gen Alto. The rear seems to be slightly different and the interiors could also get the new Celerio like look. It could be powered by the same 800cc engine which is available as a petrol or a CNG or we could also see the entry of a 1.0L variant.

Expected Launch: Mid 2022

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

The facelifted Baleno offers a lot of changes. The front looks wider thanks to the new fascia. There’s a new grille that is much larger and it has a mesh design to it. There is also a brushed aluminium belt that runs across the grille and merges into the headlights which are much sharper now and get a projector set up. In terms of powertrain, it is offered with a 1.2-liter DualJet VVT engine that produces a maximum power output of 89 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. The other engine is a 1.2-liter naturally-aspirated VVT engine which produces 83hp and 113nm of torque. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a CVT.

Expected Launch: Feb 2022

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

The new Brezza gets radical design changes. The front features an upright bonnet and a new grille with chrome detailing inside it. The headlights are all-new projector LEDs and they feature two L-shaped strips which double up as the LED DRLs. It also gets a silver skid plate and new 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The next-gen Vitara Brezza will be powered by the same 1.5-liter naturally-aspirated K15B petrol engine that produces 105 PS and 138 Nm of peak torque. This engine may get upgraded to a 48V mild-hybrid unit as is seen on the new S-Cross.

Expected Launch: June 2022

Tata Tiago and Tigor CNG

The new CNG version of Tata Tiago and Tigor has been spotted testing many times and are finally ready to step foot in the market. The cars will use the same 1.2L engine, but being powered by CNG it will produce lesser power and torque. It is also said that the new models will not get an automatic gearbox and will be manual only. There will be no design changes to the car apart from the CNG badging. The CNG variant will cost ₹40,000 to ₹50,000 over the cost of their petrol counterpart. Although Tata has not confirmed a launch date, the brand has started the official bookings for the two cars. Depending on the dealership you can book a Tiago CNG or Tigor CNG at a price ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹20,000.

Expected Launch: 19th January

Tata Altroz Automatic and CNG

Tata Altroz has become quite popular due to the overall value for money it offers. The car has also been receiving constant updates from the brand to keep it at power with the competition. The next substantial update for the Altroz will be in the form of a CNG and automatic variant. Talking about the CNG variant, the car will offer the same 1.2L engine, but being fed CNG will produce lesser power. The cost of the will also increase by nearly ₹40,000. Now taking a look at the Automatic variant, we will get to see a DCT mated to a 1.2L Turbo petrol engine which will produce 108HP and 140Nm of torque.

Expected Launch: March 2022

Kia Carens

The newest reveal by Kia and the possible class defining MPV for India. Kia Carens offers a very bold and edgy design all around. The car gets some amazing features and the newest technologies. Kia rightly claims that the Carens has the longest wheelbase in its segment which makes it the most luxurious among all its rivals in terms of 3rd-row space. Other practical features include an electric tumble seat, under-seat storage with a sliding tray, retractable cup-holders, large side door bins, two-tier storage inside the front armrest, folding armrest for the 2nd row. The car stands out in terms of standard safety features. It is equipped with 6-Airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Hill-Assist Control (HAC), Downhill Brake Control (DBC), Brake Assist System (BAS), Cruise Control, Highline TPMS, and All-Wheel Disc Brakes. This car is offered with three engine options, a 1497cc four-cylinder petrol engine, that put out 115HP and 144Nm of torque, a 1493cc four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine, that puts out 115HP and 250Nm, and the most powerful 1353cc four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, that puts out 140HP and 242Nm of torque.

Expected Launch: Feb 2022

Volkswagen Virtus

The VW Virtus sedan could be the replacement for the dated VW Vento. The disguised test mule of the Virtus was seen testing on our grounds. The higher variants of the Virtus will come equipped with LED lighting all-around. Virtus will be 92mm longer, 52mm wider and 5mm taller than the Vento we get. This should amount to better cabin space. On the inside, it gets a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a large touchscreen ‘VW Play’ infotainment system, connected car technology, driver fatigue monitor, among many other features. The VW Virtus could be powered by the same 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that is good for 110PS of power and 175Nm of peak torque as in the Vento. Or it could get the 1.5-liter turbo-petrol puts down 150hp and 250Nm of torque seen on the Taigun.

Expected Launch: May 2022

Mahindra Scorpio

The next-gen Scorpio is going to feature an all-new design language with hints of the older Scorpios thrown in. The front features an upright bonnet which gives a butch look. The face features a typical Mahindra grille with six vertical slats. The headlights are dual-barrel LED units with U-shaped DRLs present at the lower half of the bumper. The overall silhouette of the Scorpio will be the same as the ongoing model. The new Scorpio will be powered by the same petrol and diesel engines that power the Thar. The Petrol unit is a 2.0L engine that produces 150HP and 300Nm of torque. The diesel unit is a 2.2L mHawk engine that produces 130HP and 300Nm of torque.

Expected Launch: Oct 2022

Toyota Hilux

The Hilux will share the same IMV-2 platform as the Innova and the Fortuner. Having said that this pickup is significantly longer than the two cars, and measures just under 5.3m in length. This truck gets a double-cab version for our market. At the front, this truck gets a large hexagonal grille, clad with plastic. The headlights emerge from the grille and neatly contour along the edge to the fender. Overall the rugged and off-road content of this car is neatly packed within its round arches.

It has a good ground clearance coupled with a decent approach angle. Talking about performance, this truck could be powered by the 2.4L Diesel engine that puts out 150HP or the larger 2.8L diesel engine that puts out 204HP. We could get FWD variants as well as the four-wheel-drive variant for the Hilux.

Expected Launch: 23rd Jan 2022