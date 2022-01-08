Bajaj To Update The Chetak With More Power

Bajaj launched the Chetak back in January 2020. With this, Bajaj brought back the brand Chetak which gave people the nostalgic feeling but this time in the form of an EV. Now, Bajaj is planning to update the Chetak with more oomph. This comes as a welcome move considering the entry of many more rivals in the electric scooter segment. Let’s take a look at what we can expect from it:

What to expect

Bajaj is currently working on the new version of the Chetak. According to a document that surfaced on the internet, the new Chetak will have a new and powerful motor that will produce 4.2kW of peak output and 4.0kW of max continuous output. The document also revealed that a new motor can produce 4 Kwh power for 30 minutes at 60Kmph. Bajaj will be looking to localize which will decrease the dependence on the imported components. The localization will also help to reduce the cost of the new Bajaj Chetak. To up their EV game, Bajaj has also invested ₹300 core in building a new EV Plant in Pune with the plan to produce 5 Lakhs EV per year.

The price of the Bajaj Chetak electric scooter for the base Urbane variant is Rs 1,42,988 in Pune. On the other hand, the range-topping Premium trim will set you back by Rs 1,44,987 and hence, costs around Rs 2,000 more. The prices mentioned are ex-showroom. The electric Chetak is powered by an electric motor that generates 3.8kW/4.08kW (continuous/peak power) and 16Nm of torque. The IP-67 rated powertrain is fed by a 3kWh Li-ion battery which is also rated for the same level of environmental protection as the motor.

The system allows the Bajaj Chetak Electric to hit a top speed of 60 km/h and two riding modes are on offer – Eco and Sport. Compared to a petrol-powered scooter, Bajaj Chetak Electric’s specifications are different in terms of power and certain other things. When it comes to charging, the battery is a fixed unit and cannot be removed to be charged separately. It doesn’t support fast charging and via a complimentary home charger and onboard cable, it can be plugged in for 25% power to be recharged in 1 hour. For a full charge, the unit takes approximately 5 hours. For the battery and the scooter, Bajaj offers a 3-year standard warranty.