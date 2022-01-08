Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV All Set To Launch This Year!

Hyundai’s flagship EV; the Ioniq 5 is set to come to India. Last year the brand had announced its plans to launch six new EVs for the Indian market in the next seven years. Ioniq 5 could be the first of these six EVs as reports suggest that the car will be released in 2022. The date and month are still unknown but we believe that the brand will soon make an official announcement. Looking at the current semi-conductor shortage and the increased waiting periods for cars we assume that the car will be imported in a Completely Built Unit or CBU which will increase costs.

A Quick Recap

In terms of design, the car offers a mean yet futuristic look, with pixel-inspired lights. The front design is very minimalistic, with a sharp look and bold character lines on the bonnets. The wheels get a very different diamond-cut design. The rear offers a more complex look with the same pixel-like taillights and a muscular and edgy bumper.

The Ioniq 5 will be offered with two battery options – 58 kWh and 72.6 kWh, with a choice of either a single motor set up or a dual motor set up. The single motor setup offers 167HP of power and 350Nm of torque. The top-spec model of the Ioniq 5 is offered with a dual-motor setup and 72.6 kWh. This setup offers a power output of 298BHP and 605Nm of torque. This model is capable of going from not – 100 in just 5.2 seconds. It is based on the E-GMP platform which allows for both 400-volt and 800-volt charging. Hyundai claims the Ioniq 5 can be charged from 10% to 80% in around 18 minutes using a 350kW fast charger.

Apart from power the Ioniq 5 also offers an impressive range. EPA has confirmed the range for the Ioniq 5 to be close to 500Km (exact range: 487Km). Having such a range the Ioniq 5 is capable of competing with the likes of Audi RS e-Tron, Ford Mustang Mach-E among many others. This car is also available in an all-wheel-drive version which gives a slightly smaller range of 411Km. The car has also proved its worth in terms of safety. A few days back, Euro NCAP has given the Ioniq 5, a 5-Star rating.