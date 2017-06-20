Home News Upcoming Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Spied Uncamouflaged; Launch Likely Near Festive Season
By Suvil SusvirkarJune 20, 2017

The Yamaha FZ-S and Honda CB Hornet 160R rivaling Bajaj Pulsar NS160 was recently snapped during pre-launch test runs in India. Previously, the motorcycle was snapped with heavy camouflage but this time around it has absolutely no wraps to hide the finer details. The motorcycle was equipped with the Pulsar badge on the fuel tank, crash guards, rear mud-guard, and the regulatory saree guard.

June 20, 2017-Bajaj-Pulsar-NS160-Features-Style-600x401.jpg

Visually, the motorcycle will feature Pulsar NS200 inspired styling. It will get a dual tone colour scheme with 160 written across the fuel tank shrouds. It will also get a new, body-coloured engine under-cowl. The 160cc Naked Sport tips the scales at 135 kg (kerb weight).

June 20, 2017-Bajaj-Pulsar-NS160-Spied-In-India-2-600x338.jpg

The motorcycle is already sold in the Turkey and Colombian market. The export spec model gets a new, 160.3 cc, single cylinder; 4-valve DTS-I oil-cooled Euro-4 compliant engine good for 15.5 PS of peak power at 8500 rpm and 14.6 Nm of maximum torque at 6500 rpm. The engine will come mated to a 5-speed transmission.

June 20, 2017-Bajaj-Pulsar-NS160-Spied-In-India-1-600x338.jpg

Suspension duties would be performed by a conventional telescopic fork upfront and a monoshock at the rear. Stopping power will be provided by a disc brake upfront and a drum unit at the rear. The export spec model gets a single channel ABS although that is highly unlikely for the Indian market.

June 20, 2017-Bajaj-Pulsar-NS160-Features-600x252.jpg

The motorcycle should arrive around the festive season with an expected price bracket of INR 75,000-80,000 (ex-showroom).

Spy Image Source : IAB

Here is the detailed image gallery:

