Hyundai Cars To Get Fingerprint Technology

Hyundai Motor Company today announced a new revolutionary change in the automobile market, starting the first quarter of 2019 they will fit their cars with smart fingerprint technology. This means that we do not even need the keys of the car to be in our pockets to unlock and start the vehicle. The first car which would have this technology fitted in it would be the Santa Fe SUV which the company plans to launch in select markets by the first quarter of 2019.

The car can be unlocked just by placing a finger on the sensor located on the door handle. The information will be identified and delivered to the fingerprint controller inside the vehicle. Starting the vehicle is also the same by just placing the finger on the ignition and the rest of the job is done by the sensor.

Hyundai are planning to take this technology to the next level, they plan to do this by providing a customised driving environment. This is done by matching information of driver preferences with just their fingerprint data, the vehicle will automatically adjust the seating positions, connected car features, and ORVM’s angels according to the driver. They also plan to further expand the application of tis technology to allow adjustment of temperature, steering wheel position, and many other features which will be tailored to driver’s preferences. They plan to offer quality driving experience to each and every Hyundai customer.

Hyundai also addressed the security issues that can occur with the smart fingerprint technology. The technology comes with capacitance recognition, this detects differentials in electricity level in various parts of the fingertip. This will help in preventing forgeries and faked fingerprints. The chances of misreading the fingerprint is only 1 in 50,000, which makes it five times more safer than conventional keys.

Hyundai plans to roll out this technology only in a select few markets and gradually expend to the others. Its still not clear as to when will Hyundai bring this to India. But this does sound exiting and we look forward to unlocking the cars with our fingerprint. How cool is that!