Unofficial Bookings Of The 2018 Royal Enfield Himalayan ABS Reportedly Open

After the new, dual-channel ABS equipped Royal Enfield Classic Signals Edition, which was recently launched in India for INR 1,61,728 (ex-showroom), it’s the Himalayan ABS that will soon make its way into the Indian market.

In fact, if recent reports are to be believed, some Royal Enfield dealerships have already started accepting the bookings for the new Himalayan ABS. The report further adds that the Himalayan ABS will be priced at INR 1.78 lakh while the Himalayan Sleet ABS will be available for INR 1.80 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom Mumbai).

The changes will be limited to the addition of ABS while the mechanical specifications will remain unchanged. Thus, the new, ABS-equipped Royal Enfield Himalayan will continue to use the same 411cc, single-cylinder, fuel injected motor that is tuned to deliver maximum power of 24.5 bhp @ 6500 rpm and peak torque of 32 Nm @4000-4500 rpm.

Check out a detailed review of the BS-IV compliant Royal Enfield Himalayan (without ABS) below:

Check out the complete technical specifications below:

ENGINE Type Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, Fuel Injection Displacement 411cc Bore x Stroke 78 mm x 86 mm Compression Ratio 9.5:1 Maximum Power 24.5 bhp @ 6500 rpm Maximum Torque 32 Nm @ 4250 rpm Ignition system Digital electronic ignition Clutch Wet, multi-plate Gearbox 5 Speed Constant Mesh Lubrication Wet sump Engine Oil Semi-Synthetic 15W 50 API, SL Grade & Above JASO MA 2 Fuel supply Electronic fuel injection Air Cleaner Paper Element Engine start Electric CHASSIS AND SUSPENSION Type Half-duplex split cradle frame Front suspension Telescopic, 41 mm forks, 200 mm travel Rear suspension Monoshock with linkage, 180 mm wheel travel DIMENSIONS Wheelbase 1465 mm Ground clearance 220 mm Length 2190 mm Width 840 mm Height 1360 mm (Fly Screen Top) Seat height 800 mm Fuel capacity 15+/- 0.5 lts BRAKES AND TYRES Front tyre 90/90 – 21″ Rear tyre 120/90 – 17″ Front brakes 300 mm disc, 2-piston floating caliper Rear brakes 240 mm disc, single piston floating caliper ELECTRICALS Electrical System 12 volt – DC Battery 12 volt, 8 AH MF Head lamp 12V H4 60 / 55 W Tail lamp LED Turn Signal Lamp 12V, 10W X 4nos

Check out the Royal Enfield Himalayan image gallery below:

Source: Autocar India