Unofficial Bookings Of The 2018 Royal Enfield Himalayan ABS Reportedly Open

Added in: News
After the new, dual-channel ABS equipped Royal Enfield Classic Signals Edition, which was recently launched in India for INR 1,61,728 (ex-showroom), it’s the Himalayan ABS that will soon make its way into the Indian market.

In fact, if recent reports are to be believed, some Royal Enfield dealerships have already started accepting the bookings for the new Himalayan ABS. The report further adds that the Himalayan ABS will be priced at INR 1.78 lakh while the Himalayan Sleet ABS will be available for INR 1.80 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom Mumbai).

The changes will be limited to the addition of ABS while the mechanical specifications will remain unchanged. Thus, the new, ABS-equipped Royal Enfield Himalayan will continue to use the same 411cc, single-cylinder, fuel injected motor that is tuned to deliver maximum power of 24.5 bhp @ 6500 rpm and peak torque of 32 Nm @4000-4500 rpm.

Check out the complete technical specifications below:

ENGINE

TypeSingle Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, Fuel Injection
Displacement411cc
Bore x Stroke78 mm x 86 mm
Compression Ratio9.5:1
Maximum Power24.5 bhp @ 6500 rpm
Maximum Torque32 Nm @ 4250 rpm
Ignition systemDigital electronic ignition
ClutchWet, multi-plate
Gearbox5 Speed Constant Mesh
LubricationWet sump
Engine OilSemi-Synthetic 15W 50 API, SL Grade & Above JASO MA 2
Fuel supplyElectronic fuel injection
Air CleanerPaper Element
Engine startElectric

CHASSIS AND SUSPENSION

TypeHalf-duplex split cradle frame
Front suspensionTelescopic, 41 mm forks, 200 mm travel
Rear suspensionMonoshock with linkage, 180 mm wheel travel

DIMENSIONS

Wheelbase1465 mm
Ground clearance220 mm
Length2190 mm
Width840 mm
Height1360 mm (Fly Screen Top)
Seat height800 mm
Fuel capacity15+/- 0.5 lts

BRAKES AND TYRES

Front tyre90/90 – 21″
Rear tyre120/90 – 17″
Front brakes300 mm disc, 2-piston floating caliper
Rear brakes240 mm disc, single piston floating caliper

ELECTRICALS

Electrical System12 volt – DC
Battery12 volt, 8 AH MF
Head lamp12V H4 60 / 55 W
Tail lampLED
Turn Signal Lamp12V, 10W X 4nos

Source: Autocar India

