Jaguar I-PACE Sets Production EV Lap Record At WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

Jaguar has set a production EV record lap time of 1:48.18 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in the new all-electric I-PACE performance SUV ahead of its display at the 2018 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion and the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.

Piloted by professional race car driver Randy Pobst, the Photon Red I-PACE First Edition tackled the 11-turn track in completely stock trim. Pobst set what Motor Trend believes is the benchmark for the fastest lap at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca for a four-door stock production vehicle.

Watch the 2019 Jaguar I-Pace HSE First Edition Laguna Seca Hot Lap video below

Internationally, the I-PACE is available in three trim levels: S, SE and HSE – with an additional First Edition model available for the first year only. The EV features wheel drive as standard.

A 90kWh Lithium-ion battery comprising 432 pouch cells is able to achieve a 0-80 percent battery charge in 40 minutes using 100kW DC fast charging. Jaguar has placed the battery as low as possible between the axles, providing close to optimal 50:50 weight distribution and a low centre of gravity.

The I-PACE also enables the driver to select either high or low levels of regenerative braking to assist in improving efficiency and vehicle range. When high regenerative braking mode is selected the driver can experience single-pedal driving in certain conditions as the car decelerates when lifting off the accelerator; helping to reduce reliance on the brake pedal when slowing down.