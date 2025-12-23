Uno Minda Crowned ‘Best Governed Company’ at Prestigious ICSI National Awards 2025

In today’s business world, good numbers alone are not enough. How a company is run, how decisions are taken, and how transparently it treats people matter just as much. That is where corporate governance comes in – and this is exactly why Uno Minda’s latest recognition stands out.
Uno Minda Limited has been named as the “Best Governed Company” in the Listed Medium Category at the 25th ICSI National Awards for Excellence in Corporate Governance. The award ceremony took place on December 19, 2025 and recognises companies that go beyond compliance and build trust the right way.
Uno Minda was chosen for its robust governance structure, well-structured and independent Board, and clear decision making processes. More importantly, the company was recognised for having high levels of transparency, fair disclosures and a long-term focus on stakeholder value – including employees, investors, partners and communities.
At Uno Minda, governance is not seen as a box-ticking exercise. It is ingrained deep into the company’s culture and day-to-day functioning. Ethical conduct, accountability and sustainability are not viewed as rules to be followed, but tools for long-term growth. This mindset played a key role in earning the recognition.
The award is presented by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), which is a statutory body under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. ICSI is widely respected for setting and promoting high standards of corporate governance across India. Its National Awards are considered among the most credible honours in this space.
The recognition was given by Dr. Raj Bhushan Choudhary, Hon’ble Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Padma Shri P.T. Usha, Member of Parliament and President of the Indian Olympic Association. The awards were judged by an eminent jury chaired by Dr. Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, Ex-Chief Justice of India in the presence of SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey as the Guest of Honour.
This is not the first time Uno Minda’s governance practices have been recognised. In 2021 the company was received the Amrop-ET India’s Best Board Award, and, in 2020, it was honoured the Golden Peacock Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance.
In simple terms this award affirms what Uno Minda has been building for years – a company where growth is supported by integrity, leadership is responsible and success is made to last.