Samsung’s HARMAN acquire ZF’s ADAS business for €1.5 Billion, Redefining the Future of Software-Defined Cars

HARMAN is preparing for a big move in the automotive tech space. The Samsung-owned company has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) business of ZF Group for €1.5 billion. Once completed, the deal will give HARMAN a significant boost in the software-defined vehicles and next-generation automotive electronics market.
At its core, this acquisition is all about the way cars are built in the future. Vehicles are no longer simple machines with engines and wheels. They are transforming into rolling computers in which safety, infotainment, connectivity and automation all operate on common software platforms. This deal plunges HARMAN into that future even deeper.
What HARMAN is acquiring
ZF’s ADAS business brings in all kinds of technologies that modern cars rely on.
Key areas include:
- Compute platforms for automobiles
- Intelligent cameras and radar systems
- ADAS software functions
- Perception and assisted driving solutions
These technologies are already being used by a number of automakers around the world. By adding them to its portfolio, HARMAN expands way beyond digital cockpits and in-car entertainment.
Why this is important for the future of vehicles
HARMAN has been working towards a centralized vehicle architecture, with multiple vehicle functions running on a single, powerful computing platform. This way the design of a vehicle is simplified and it is possible to update and innovate much faster.
By using ZF’s ADAS systems with HARMAN’s digital cockpit solutions, automakers can create vehicles where:
- Safety systems communicate with features in the cabin
- Assisted driving connecting with audio and alerts
- Software updates become easier to implement
- Vehicles feel more connected and responsive
This also lowers complexity for the OEMs and accelerates development cycles.
Leadership perspective
Christian Sobottka, CEO of HARMAN’s Automotive Division, said the industry has reached a point where safety, intelligence and user experience need to work together. He explained that by adding ZF’s ADAS capabilities, HARMAN is able to build smarter, more aware vehicles that respond better to real driving situations.
ZF also sees value in the move. Mathias Miedreich, CEO of ZF Group, said HARMAN is the right partner to take the ADAS business forward. At the same time, the sale enables ZF to have less debt and focus more strongly on its core technologies.
Samsung’s leadership echoed this view. Young Sohn, Chairman of the Board of Directors of HARMAN, spoke about how HARMAN has been able to grow steadily since joining Samsung in 2017. He said the addition of ZF’s ADAS portfolio will help provide safer and more intuitive vehicles, while strengthening Samsung’s commitment to mobility for the long term.
What happens next
Around 3,750 employees who work for ZF’s ADAS division in Europe, Asia and the Americas are expected to migrate to HARMAN once the deal is closed. Regulatory approvals are still pending but the transaction is expected to be completed in the second half of 2026.
HARMAN has assured the existing customer programs will proceed seamlessly, as engineering and software teams unify for future platforms.
Conclusion
This acquisition is not merely about acquiring a business. It’s about making future cars think, sense and respond. By introducing the ADAS expertise of ZF into its ecosystem, HARMAN is positioning itself as a key player in the next era of intelligent, software-driven mobility.