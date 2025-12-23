ISRL Season 2 Ends with a Bang: Salman Khan Crowns BigRock Motorsports as 32,000 Fans Create Motorsport History in Calicut

The Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) Season 2 went down to the heart-pounding finish at the EMS Corporation Stadium at Calicut, Kerala. The grand finale was a historic night for Indian motorsports with more than 32,000 fans packing the stadium — the highest number of fans ever to watch a motorsports event in India.
After three intense rounds across Pune, Hyderabad and Calicut, Bigrock Motorsports emerged as overall champions successfully defending their title of last season. The atmosphere was electric with riders fighting it out under the lights, and fans spent every lap glued to their seats.
Adding to the occasion was none other than Bollywood Superstar and ISRL Brand Ambassador Salman Khan who personally crowned Bigrock Motorsports as champions. His presence contributed to a further high-energy end.
Big Races, Big Performances
The Calicut round offered close and competitive racing in all the major categories.
Some of the highlights during the finale:
- Bigrock Motorsports Matt Moss won the 450cc International class driving the Kawasaki KX450
- Calvin Fonvieille (Apollo Indewheelers) won in the 250cc International class on the Yamaha YZ250
- Delvinator Alfarizi won KTM 250 SX-F 250 cc India-Asia Mix class
With aggressive starts, tight corners and dramatic finishes, the crowd was on their feet with each race.
A Global Grid with a Strong Indian Talent
ISRL Season 2 had 36 international riders from 21 countries compete the race with India’s best Supercross talent. Riders from Australia, France, USA, Germany, Thailand and South Africa lined up on the grid and heightened the level of competition all throughout the season.
Indian riders like Rugved Barguje, Ikshan Shanbhag, Prajwal Vishwanath and Shlok Ghorpade also impressed, exhibited steady improvements and confidence against global competition.
What the Leaders Said
Speaking on the finale Megastar Salman Khan, Brand Ambassador, ISRL said:
“The passion of the fans and the intensity of competition show how far Indian motorsport has come. ISRL is creating a platform where Indian riders can compete confidently alongside the world’s best.”
Managing Director of ISRL, Veer Patel added:
“From Pune to Hyderabad and now Calicut the response has been overwhelming.” Seasons 2 proves that Supercross has really found a home in India.’
More Than Just Racing
Beyond the track action, the Reise Moto ISRL Fan Park transformed the place into a whole motorsport festival. Fans enjoyed the live music, interactive brands areas, simulators, food stalls and rider interaction. Tickets for the finale sold out on three days before hand, a sign of the league’s growing popularity.
Wrapping Up
ISRL Season 2 wasn’t all about crowning some champions. It showed how fast Supercross is growing in India – bigger crowds, better racing and stronger fan connect. With Bigrock Motorsports taking home the trophy once again and a record breaking finale in Calicut, the league now go into Season 3 with serious legs and even bigger expectations.